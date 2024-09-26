Inside this beautifully restored period home in Doncaster 'hot spot'

Originally converted into two flats in the 1970s, the stunning property has been carefully restored to a single dwelling, and has a perfect blend of classic period charm with more modern style.

It is for sale with Purplebricks and can be seen in full at: https://fave.co/4eF6RbM

With four bedrooms, this home offers plenty of living space across three floors - its flexible layout being highly adaptable.

The upper floor currently has a second drawing room, which is common among residents.

High ceilings, ornate coving, and some original leaded lights can all be found within the house, and many period features have been meticulously restored, such as stair rails and doors.

The ground floor lounge has an inviting open fire, while the first-floor drawing room features a gas log-burner-type fire to cosy up the space.

Two large cellars and a smaller room offer extensive storage, along with a convenient cellar head.

The first floor includes a spacious bedroom and a large impressive bathroom.

On the second floor are two additional bedrooms and another bathroom, providing ample accommodation.

Gardens wrap around the front and side of the property, with lawns and a covered patio dining area

The garden is fully enclosed, ensuring privacy and security.

A brick-built single garage and carport provide parking for two vehicles, with additional space for two more vehicles in the enclosed secure yard.

All town centre facilities are just a short walk away, with Doncaster Racecourse, and Lakeside leisure and shopping outlets also within easy reach.

​Townfield Villas, Doncaster, DN1 2JH is for sale at £495,000, with Purplebricks, Doncaster.

