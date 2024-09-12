The approach to the unique, larger style village property.placeholder image
Inside this super-size modern home with living kitchen, gym and en suites

By Sally Burton
Published 12th Sep 2024, 11:32 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 11:39 BST
This unique home with contemporary style and a huge amount of space is for sale in a quiet rural village on the southern edge of Doncaster.

The property oozes luxury with modern, open plan elements to family areas.

Brought to the market by Purplebricks, it has a £650,000 price tag, and can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/4eof981

Its accommodation includes a hallway, a ground floor w.c. and cloakroom, and a spacious, open plan kitchen with island, living area and bar, plus a separate utility room.

There’s an added lounge, a sitting room, and the integral garage.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms, the main bedroom having its own ensuite, while bedrooms two and three share a ‘Jack and Jill’ bathroom.

A house bathroom is also at this level, along with a sizeable gymnasium.

Above, there is a further fifth double bedroom, with a dressing room and an en suite bathroom.

The front gated driveway leads to the integral garage, with a landscaped garden area.

To the rear, the garden is mainly lawn, with a large patio area that’s ideal for entertaining.

The house has newly fitted solar panels, and has an electric car charging port.

The village of Mattersey is a few miles south east of Bawtry, has a post office with village store, a church, and is surrounded by country walks.

This home in Main Street, Mattersey, Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £650,000, with Purplebricks Doncaster.

