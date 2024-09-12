Inside this super-size modern home with living kitchen, gym and en suites

The property oozes luxury with modern, open plan elements to family areas.
Brought to the market by Purplebricks, it has a £650,000 price tag, and can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/4eof981
Its accommodation includes a hallway, a ground floor w.c. and cloakroom, and a spacious, open plan kitchen with island, living area and bar, plus a separate utility room.
There’s an added lounge, a sitting room, and the integral garage.
On the first floor are four double bedrooms, the main bedroom having its own ensuite, while bedrooms two and three share a ‘Jack and Jill’ bathroom.
A house bathroom is also at this level, along with a sizeable gymnasium.
Above, there is a further fifth double bedroom, with a dressing room and an en suite bathroom.
The front gated driveway leads to the integral garage, with a landscaped garden area.
To the rear, the garden is mainly lawn, with a large patio area that’s ideal for entertaining.
The house has newly fitted solar panels, and has an electric car charging port.
The village of Mattersey is a few miles south east of Bawtry, has a post office with village store, a church, and is surrounded by country walks.
This home in Main Street, Mattersey, Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £650,000, with Purplebricks Doncaster.
