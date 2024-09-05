The stone-built property with its appealing courtyard is in central Tickhill.placeholder image
The stone-built property with its appealing courtyard is in central Tickhill.

See inside Grade ll-listed home in heart of Tickhill, for sale at £1.15m

By Sally Burton
Published 5th Sep 2024, 15:35 BST
This stunning, stone built home sits on a large corner plot just a short stroll from Tickhill’s picturesque Mill Dam.

Grade ll-listed Amelia House is a stand-out property with five double bedrooms, and quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

Along with the welcoming main reception hall with flagstone flooring, is a ground floor wet room, a sitting room with bay window and French doors to the rear garden, a lounge with ceiling beams and inglenook fireplace, dining room, the beamed kitchen with large breakfast bar and many integrated appliances, a utility room and a ground floor double bedroom.

Upstairs there are five double bedrooms, two with luxury en suite facilities, plus one with a fitted-out dressing room, and a stylish family bathroom.

Well presented grounds include a resin driveway which provides parking for several vehicles, a spacious block-paved courtyard, a private rear garden, corner garden and garage.

Tickhill is an historic small town with a scenic duck pond, boutique style shops and convenience stores, pubs and restaurants, healthcare, schooling and more.

Amelia House, Castlegate, Tickhill, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,150,000, with William H Brown, Bawtry.

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-this-beautifully-updated-school-house-thats-now-for-sale-4761261

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-appealing-country-style-barn-conversion-with-open-plan-elements-4765693

The hallway has a lovely flagstone floor.

1. Amelia House, Castlegate, Tickhill, Doncaster

The hallway has a lovely flagstone floor. Photo: William H Brown, Bawtry.

Photo Sales
The beamed kitchen has a raft of integrated appliances.

2. Amelia House, Castlegate, Tickhill, Doncaster

The beamed kitchen has a raft of integrated appliances. Photo: William H Brown, Bawtry.

Photo Sales
The lounge has an inglenook fireplace and fitted corner cabinet.

3. Amelia House, Castlegate, Tickhill, Doncaster

The lounge has an inglenook fireplace and fitted corner cabinet. Photo: William H Brown, Bawtry.

Photo Sales
The dining room has a sash window, and fitted units.

4. Amelia House, Castlegate, Tickhill, Doncaster

The dining room has a sash window, and fitted units. Photo: William H Brown, Bawtry.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TickhillDoncasterWilliam H Brown
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice