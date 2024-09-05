See inside Grade ll-listed home in heart of Tickhill, for sale at £1.15m

Grade ll-listed Amelia House is a stand-out property with five double bedrooms, and quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

Along with the welcoming main reception hall with flagstone flooring, is a ground floor wet room, a sitting room with bay window and French doors to the rear garden, a lounge with ceiling beams and inglenook fireplace, dining room, the beamed kitchen with large breakfast bar and many integrated appliances, a utility room and a ground floor double bedroom.

Upstairs there are five double bedrooms, two with luxury en suite facilities, plus one with a fitted-out dressing room, and a stylish family bathroom.

Well presented grounds include a resin driveway which provides parking for several vehicles, a spacious block-paved courtyard, a private rear garden, corner garden and garage.

Tickhill is an historic small town with a scenic duck pond, boutique style shops and convenience stores, pubs and restaurants, healthcare, schooling and more.

Amelia House, Castlegate, Tickhill, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,150,000, with William H Brown, Bawtry.

