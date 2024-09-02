Inside this appealing country-style barn conversion with open plan elements

With interior open plan design to some rooms, the four-bedroom family home has a showcase kitchen and an integral double garage.

It is on the market with Purplebricks at a price of £800,000

The house is entered through a grand entrance hall with a stunning wood staircase, double-height ceilings and full-length windows.

There’s a spacious beamed lounge with dining area, featuring dual-aspect windows and French doors out to the garden.

A country style rustic yet modern kitchen is well equipped, and has outdoor access to the rear garden.

Also at ground floor level is a utility room, dining room, conservatory, a w.c. and a double garage.

The first floor master bedroom suite comes complete with dressing room and a luxury en-suite shower room, while a second bedroom also has an en suite, along with the family bathroom with walk-in shower.

There are two further first floor bedrooms.

The property has an attractive frontage, with a private oasis to the rear comprising its manicured lawned garden, paved seating areas, and mature plants and shrubbery.

This home in the village of Owston, Doncaster, is for sale at £800,000, with Purplebricks Property.

