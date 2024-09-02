The attractive exterior of the village property.The attractive exterior of the village property.
The attractive exterior of the village property.

Inside this appealing country-style barn conversion with open plan elements

By Sally Burton
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:01 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 15:25 BST
This spacious barn conversion with gardens has a lovely location in a picturesque Doncaster village.

With interior open plan design to some rooms, the four-bedroom family home has a showcase kitchen and an integral double garage.

It is on the market with Purplebricks at a price of £800,000 – https://fave.co/3X7ZPFC

The house is entered through a grand entrance hall with a stunning wood staircase, double-height ceilings and full-length windows.

There’s a spacious beamed lounge with dining area, featuring dual-aspect windows and French doors out to the garden.

A country style rustic yet modern kitchen is well equipped, and has outdoor access to the rear garden.

Also at ground floor level is a utility room, dining room, conservatory, a w.c. and a double garage.

The first floor master bedroom suite comes complete with dressing room and a luxury en-suite shower room, while a second bedroom also has an en suite, along with the family bathroom with walk-in shower.

There are two further first floor bedrooms.

The property has an attractive frontage, with a private oasis to the rear comprising its manicured lawned garden, paved seating areas, and mature plants and shrubbery.

This home in the village of Owston, Doncaster, is for sale at £800,000, with Purplebricks Property.

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-this-beautifully-updated-school-house-thats-now-for-sale-4761261

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-super-stylish-five-bed-home-for-sale-now-in-bawtry-4753393

Looking towards the house from its extensive garden.

1. Owston, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Looking towards the house from its extensive garden. Photo: Purplebricks Property

Photo Sales
A well-equipped, country style kitchen.

2. Owston, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

A well-equipped, country style kitchen. Photo: Purplebricks Property

Photo Sales
An open plan living and dining room.

3. Owston, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

An open plan living and dining room. Photo: Purplebricks Property

Photo Sales
Sitting and dining areas with access to outdoors.

4. Owston, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Sitting and dining areas with access to outdoors. Photo: Purplebricks Property

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.