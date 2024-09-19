Inside this beautifully presented home in heart of Loversall village

Limetree House sits in the heart of the village, with lovely landscaped gardens that wrap around the property. Brought to the market by Purplebricks, it is offered for sale at £580,000 and can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/3TyVBWs Its spacious and modern breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances has plenty of storage and worktop space, with a separate utility area for added convenience. Adjacent to the kitchen is a formal dining room with French doors out to a patio seating area, then there’s a comfortable lounge with a feature rustic fireplace and log burner as the focal point, and another separate living room. All four generously proportioned bedrooms are on the first floor, with the master bedroom having its own luxurious en-suite facility, complete with a walk-in shower and contemporary fixtures. The remaining bedrooms are served by a modern and well-appointed family bathroom. There is sitting and entertaining patio space within the established gardens, that includes a hot tub area, and gated off-road parking for multiple vehicles. A separate garage provides ample space for cars, tools, and outdoor equipment. There are many countryside walks around Loversall, yet it is just a short distance from Doncaster city centre. Limetree House, Bubup Hill, Loversall, Doncaster, DN11 9DB, is priced at £580,000 with Purplebricks, Doncaster. This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-super-size-modern-home-with-living-kitchen-gym-and-en-suites-4779427 www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-grade-ll-listed-home-in-heart-of-tickhill-for-sale-at-ps115m-4770875