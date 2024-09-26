Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey’s strong reputation for quality and customer service persuaded a Doncaster first time buyer to secure a brand new home in Doncaster.

Mustafa Ibrahim, aged 43, was living with his parents when he decided it was time to finally get a place of his own.

He made his move to Taylor Wimpey’s Wheatley Hall Mews development, off Wheatley Hall Road, after being impressed by the quality of the homes. Mustafa said: “When it came time to venture onto the property ladder, the idea of having a brand new house as my first home really appealed. Having previously worked in software development for the housing industry, I was well aware of Taylor Wimpey's commitment to quality.”

Mustafa Ibrahim in his new Taylor Wimpey home at Wheatley Hall Mews.

Mustafa was looking for plenty of space and settled on the three-bedroom Gosford housetype.

He said: "I instantly fell in love with the Gosford. Its layout and features were ideal for starting my journey as a homeowner.

“Since I’ve moved in, the development has grown into a wonderful community. I wish I’d started a daily video diary because there have been so many positive changes over the past year.”

As a first time buyer the purchase process was daunting for Mustafa, but Taylor Wimpey’s expert team was there to guide him through it.

He said: “The sales cycle was great. I had no issues and that’s thanks largely to the Sales Executive Megan, who was brilliant. The project manager Sean was also really helpful, explaining all the different elements of the new home. After this experience I would definitely buy from Taylor Wimpey again.”

Wheatley Hall Mews is now sold out, but Taylor Wimpey has a number of developments around Yorkshire, including Swinston Rise in Dinnington and Ember Mews in Pontefract.

For more information people can visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.