This fabulous village home for sale in Doncaster has a showcase interior

Standing within a quiet and private setting in a select Doncaster village location is this stunning four-bedroom family home.

Light and space are key within this modern, high spec home that comes with lawned gardens, and far-reaching views.

Newlands House is one of only two homes accessed by a private road with electric gates to be installed.

An oak entrance door with digital keypad entry opens to an airy hallway with grey herringbone style flooring, and a solid oak spindled staircase leading up, with built in storage underneath.

Under floor heating features here and throughout the home, including in the ground floor w.c. and fitted-out utility room.

An impressive open plan kitchen with dining and family area has light grey high gloss units with granite worktops, plinth lighting, and integrated electric double ovens and black glass hob with a pull out extractor cooker hood.

Bi-folding doors from the dining area lead out to a patio seating area, enabling easy indoor to outdoor living in the warmer months.

A traditional log burner with stunning surround warms the lounge, with views over the garden, and a study or home office completes the ground floor accommodation.Even the first floor landing is showcase in this house, with a solid oak galleried staircase and oak flooring, and floor to ceiling windows that look out over miles of countryside. There is also access to loft space.The spacious master suite has a luxurious tiled bathroom that includes a free-standing bath and a walk-in, digitally operated shower, with twin wash basins set within a vanity unit, and two heated towel rails.Bedroom two also has its own shower room, and the remaining two bedrooms share a plush 'Jack and Jill' en suite facility.A block paved driveway leads up to the house with parking for numerous vehicles, along with the detached garage.

There's a large lawn to the front, then behind the house is the main extensive and enclosed garden with an Indian stone paved seating area, to accompany the patio accessed through the bi-folding doors from the house.

Newlands House, Minneymoor Lane, Conisbrough, is for sale with William H Brown estate agents, Mexborough, priced at £500,000.

Call 01709 583267 for more information.

1 . Newlands House, Minneymoor Lane, Conisbrough, Doncaster A solid oak staircase with fitted storage beneath is a feature of the entrance hallway. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

2 . Newlands House, Minneymoor Lane, Conisbrough, Doncaster Stylish open plan living within the house, that has underfloor heating. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

3 . Newlands House, Minneymoor Lane, Conisbrough, Doncaster Bi-folding doors open up the dining area to an outdoor seating area. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

4 . Newlands House, Minneymoor Lane, Conisbrough, Doncaster A perfect spot to admire the extensive view. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales