This cottage for sale has history that's intrinsic to the village of Burghwallis

An historic home and former post office within the Saxon village of Burghwallis, where famous Paddington Bear toys were later manufactured, is up for sale.

The three bedroom cottage in the heart of the pretty village is within a quiet Conservation Area, on a recently resurfaced private and no through road.

It was in 1970 that Shirley Clarkson, mother of TV presenter Jeremy, moved her ‘bear stuffing’ and design studio for Paddington bears to The Old Post Office from nearby Home Farm, and it prospered there for several years before the cottage was sold and returned to residential use.

Carefully restored throughout, the cottage’s more modern comforts blend easily with stunning original features in its rooms.

A sheltered porch leads to the spacious sitting room with engineered oak floor, that has an antique oak fireplace with log burner as a focal point.

Carved panelling and dado rails, a beamed ceiling and deep windowsills all feature in this atmospheric room.

Two aluminium and glass doors open to a south-facing terrace with stone wall that is something of a sun trap, with dining space, a herb bed, and a log store.

There's an internal hallway, and a sizeable dining room with oak floor and front facing window.

The bespoke kitchen with underfloor heating has custom built units with marbled worktops and a Belfast sink with DeVol brass taps. A Rangemaster cooker, dishwasher and fridge are included in the sale.

A large utility space adds to the facilities, along with a ground floor w.c..

On the first floor landing is an original stone wall and two windows which look over miles of open fields.

The super-size master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and luxury en suite shower room, while two further double bedrooms include one with a built-in wardrobe.

There's a showcase house bathroom with a free-standing copper-plated bath tub, and a washbasin within a vanity unit.

All internal doors are original and have been restored.

Burghwallis is surrounded by lovely countryside and walks, while also having proximity to the A1 and other motorway link roads. There's a traditional village pub that's just a stroll away from the property.

The Old Post Cottage, Old Village Street, Burghwallis, Doncaster, is for sale at £325,000 with Yopa, tel. 0333 305 0202.

