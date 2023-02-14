See inside this fabulous home, with converted stables, designer garden and tennis courts

The entrance to this exceptional country home leads in to a light-filled reception hall with a feature turned staircase.

There is much more to impress inside ​Spital Croft Farm,​ with its 32-foot drawing room with triple sash bay window, a large and bright family room, and a south-facing conservatory that looks out over part of the five acres of grounds and farmland.​

Then there's the bespoke kitchen and breakfast room, with an AGA range, shaker-style cabinets, granite worktops, and integrated appliances. It has a central island, and French doors to a courtyard. There's a utility room and cloakroom.

Another appealing family room and the formal dining room, with fireplace and bay window, complete the ground floor.

Three spacious bedrooms are on the first floor, with a study, and a luxurious family bathroom with an inset bathtub.

The principal suite has a fitted dressing room and en suite bathroom with a freestanding bathtub and walk-in shower.

One other bedroom also has a modern en suite.

Former stables are part converted to an annexe with rustic beams and a stone floor, kitchen and shower facilities, living space and two bedrooms.

Above a triple two-storey garage is an office suite, and parallel to this is an open barn with a large covered barn.

The lovely gardens with extensive sun terraces were created by Stephen Welch Garden Design, a Chelsea gold medal winner in 20016. There are newly re-surfaced clay tennis courts.

Rural Wilsic nudges the thriving town of Tickhill, with its wide choice of shops and amenities, and major road and rail links within easy reach.

​Spital Croft Farm, Wilsic, Doncaster, has a price tag of £1,400,000, with Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate.

Call 01423 205442 for more information.

1 . Spital Croft Farm, Wilsic, Doncaster The impressive light-filled hallway has an open turned staircase leading up to the first floor. Photo: Strutt and Parker, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Spital Croft Farm, Wilsic, Doncaster The open plan kitchen and breakfast room has an AGA range, bespoke cabinetry with granite worktops, a central island and integrated appliances. Photo: Strutt and Parker, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Spital Croft Farm, Wilsic, Doncaster A reception room with central fireplace is flooded with light from the large bay window. Photo: Strutt and Parker, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Spital Croft Farm, Wilsic, Doncaster The formal dining room with another feature bay window. Photo: Strutt and Parker, Harrogate Photo Sales