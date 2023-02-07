See inside this unique barn conversion - for sale now in a stunning location
This new barn conversion for sale at £700,000 on the rural fringes of Barnby Dun offers a luxurious lifestyle coupled with energy efficiency.
The sleek and very spacious home with open views has canal and riverside walks virtually on the doorstep, with a great range of shops and amenities in close proximity too.
Inside The Barn is versatile accommodation ranging from a swish first floor open plan kitchen and living area with doors out to a large balcony, to a super-size room that could be used as a cinema, function room or gym, for example.
Also on the ground floor is a huge garage and workshop, along with a utility room, w.c. and plant room.
Within the glossy kitchen with a vaulted ceiling are pale grey units with white granite worktops, and integrated appliances. A high glass wall showcases the views.
A master bedroom with dressing room and plush en suite, and three further double bedrooms with en suites are on the first floor, plus a guest cloakroom.
Above, on the second floor, is office space with an exceptional vista.
With high spec fixtures and fittings throughout, the property also has energy efficient underfloor heating with individual room temperature controls.
The fully integrated heat recovery system allows for full HEPA air filtration and provides a sterile environment for anyone suffering from allergies.
There’s a CCTV and alarm system, an entry control intercom and a full LAN data network, ideal for homeworkers.
An outdoor, covered entertainment space to the rear makes the most of surrounding scenery, with power for a hot tub, and a lawned area.
Lawns accompany the driveway and ample parking space to the front.
The Barn, Bramwith Lane, Barnby Dun, Doncaster, is for sale at £700,000 with Martin and Co.. Call 01302 343494 for more details.
