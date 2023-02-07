See inside this unique barn conversion - for sale now in a stunning location

This new barn conversion for sale at £700,000 on the rural fringes of Barnby Dun offers a luxurious lifestyle coupled with energy efficiency.

The sleek and very spacious home with open views has canal and riverside walks virtually on the doorstep, with a great range of shops and amenities in close proximity too.

Inside The Barn is versatile accommodation ranging from a swish first floor open plan kitchen and living area with doors out to a large balcony, to a super-size room that could be used as a cinema, function room or gym, for example.

Also on the ground floor is a huge garage and workshop, along with a utility room, w.c. and plant room.

Within the glossy kitchen with a vaulted ceiling are pale grey units with white granite worktops, and integrated appliances. A high glass wall showcases the views.

​A​ master bedroom with dressing room and ​plush​ en​ ​suite​, and ​three further double bedrooms with en​ ​suite​s are on the first floor, plus a guest cloakroom.

A​bove, on the second floor, is office space ​with an exceptional vista.

With high spec fixtures and fittings throughout, the property also has energy efficient underfloor heating ​with individual room temperature controls.

​The​ fully integrated heat recovery system allows for full HEPA air filtration and provides a sterile environment for anyone suffering from allergies.

There’s a CCTV and alarm system, an entry control intercom and a full LAN data network, ideal for homeworkers.

​An outdoor, covered entertainment space to the rear makes the most of surrounding scenery, with power for a hot tub, and a lawned area.

Lawns accompany the driveway and ample parking space to the front.

The Barn, Bramwith Lane, Barnby Dun, Doncaster, is for sale at £700,000 with Martin and Co.. Call 01302 343494 for more details.

