Sitting in a popular village location, this deceptively spacious three/four bedroom family home must be viewed to be appreciated.

Offering multi-functional living space, this home has the scope for further extension to create a larger family home.

Well presented throughout with a large rear garden, driveway providing off-street parking for multiple vehicles and a layout set up to take advantange of a possible self-contained annexe, this home would suit a wide range of prospective buyers.

The accommodation has two front entrance doors leading into two separate entrance points; this would make an easy conversion for an annexe or self-contained living to the right hand side of the property for someone.

The original entrance door to the left hand side leads into the main entrance area which has a door leading into the front storage room/small office space.

The hallway has stairs leading to the first floor landing and gives access to the downstairs shower room complete with three-piece suite including a shower cubicle and tiled walls and flooring.

The living room is accessed from the hallway and has double doors opening up into the beautifully presented orangery with stunning views over the garden.

The kitchen/dining room has a range of units and space for a dining table and chairs with access into a larger than average pantry and another doorway which leads into the second entrance hall providing access to the garage and extension.

The second entrance hallway spans the full length of the property and doubles up as a second kitchen/utility area with access into bedroom four/second reception room on the ground floor with a double glazed window overlooking the garden.

The garage has an internal doorway from the hallway and a garage door to the front aspect of the property. The rear garden can be accessed via a uPVC door at the rear of the property.

The first floor landing gives access to all rooms including bedroom one to the front aspect with a bay fronted window, bedroom two to the rear with a range of built-in wardrobes and bedroom three, which is a further smaller double bedroom with built-in wardrobes.

The family bathroom has a three-piece bathroom suite including panelled bath, low level flush WC and wash hand basin.

Externally there is ample off-street parking to the front of the property in the shape of a large driveway, large lawned area to the front and walled and fenced boundary.

The property has field views to the rear and a large rear garden with patio seating area and lawned areas ideal for families.

This property on Woodside Lane, Wroot, Doncaster is on sale with YOPA South Yorkshire for offers in the region of £425,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0333 3050202.

