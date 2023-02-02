See inside this stunning Doncaster home, for sale for just under £1.4m

This luxurious home for sale in Bessacarr is highly individual and showcases a stunning living kitchen, a cinema room, and an exceptionally large bedroom with balcony, along with high spec en suites and bathrooms.

Huge windows and under floor heating feature throughout the five-bedroom home with its landscaped, private gardens and two-storey double garage.

First impressions count and this entrance hall with an oak and glass gallery staircase, and floor to ceiling windows, sets the tone.

Within the living kitchen with family room are bespoke high gloss units with quartz worktops, an island with breakfast bar, and Neff appliances comprising a five-ring gas hob, a combination microwave oven, two steam ovens, four plate warmers, two fridges, a dishwasher and coffee machine with sensor controls. Flooring is porcelain tiles and there is a built-in blue tooth speaker sound system.

A log burning stove features within the living dining area, from where bi-fold doors with integrated blinds open to a porcelain terrace and the garden.

Another sizeable ‘cinema room’ has bifold doors to a stone terrace, and is fitted with a sound system, ceiling speakers and a full screen projector.A study is at the front of the house, and to the rear is a fitted out utility room. The controls room has a built in hoover, power and lights.There is space on the first floor vaulted gallery landing for open plan seating.

An exceptionally large bedroom with dressing room and contemporary en suite shower room has a vaulted ceiling, and doors that open to a balcony.

Two more spacious double rooms, with sliding mirrored wardrobes, share a Jack and Jill shower room.In the main bathroom is a luxury Jacuzzi bath with built-in waterproof mirrored TV, twin wash basins with vanity units,and a walk in rainfall shower.Two full-length top floor bedrooms include one with a vaulted ceiling, that would make a great games room. A guest bathroom includes a walk in rainfall shower and a walk in sauna.There's a remote control gate to the wide block-paved driveway, and ample parking space.

A rear hedged, lit and landscaped garden with patio and lawn, has a log store and barbecue facility. A raised vegetable plot and plant house are further to this, with a designer chicken run at the bottom of the garden.A detached two-storey double garage has the potential for an annexe, with a games room above that has its own side entrance.

This home in Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, is for sale at £1,390,000, with William H Brown, Doncaster.

Call 01302 327121 for more information.

