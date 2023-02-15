This colourful end terrace with garden is for sale near the city centre

This traditional style end terrace home has great space inside - with a distinct retro feel.

Colourful both inside and out, it exudes a sense of style, with a handy location close to the city centre.

Its walled garden stretches to the rear with paving, and a mix of trees, plants and shrubs in borders to either side.

Stone steps with a porch lead up to the front door, and once inside, the roomy nature of the place becomes apparent.

A spacious kitchen diner has fitted units, with plenty of natural light from its wide window.

Large windows feature in the lounge with dining room too, with those in the lounge having stained glass detail, and garden views from the dining room.

There's a sizeable ground floor bathroom with green suite that includes a bath, a step-in shower unit and fitted storage.

A utility room and storage space complete the ground floor, and there's a cellar.

Two bedrooms, one with an en suite that includes a corner bath, are on the first floor.

Above is a vast master bedroom with two fireplaces.

This home in Bass Terrace, Thorne Road, Doncaster, is for sale at £250,000 with The Property Hive, Bessacarr.

Call 01302 247754 for more information or visit the following link for brochure details: www.thepropertyhive.co.uk/property-for-sale/details/25135746/3-bedroom-end-of-terrace-house-bass-terrace-doncaster

1 . Bass Terrace, Doncaster A spacious kitchen with fitted units and a hint of the 70s about it.... Photo: The Property Hive Photo Sales

2 . Bass Terrace, Doncaster An alternative view in the kitchen. Photo: The Property Hive Photo Sales

3 . Bass Terrace, Doncaster Stained glass windows are a feature in the front lounge. Photo: The Property Hive Photo Sales

4 . Bass Terrace, Doncaster There are views of the garden from the dining room. Photo: The Property Hive Photo Sales