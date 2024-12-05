This exceptional home has three receptions, a garden room, summerhouse and study

Castle Motte House stands next to the English heritage site of a Motte and Bailey Castle, known as Peel Hill, and is adjacent to St Nicholas Church, which is a Grade II listed building.

It is currently for sale with Purplebricks, and can be viewed on their website in full at: https://fave.co/3Be98wC

The property comprises a​n entrance hall, a 21ft living room with a feature fireplace​ that is currently used as a living​and dining room, a​nd a separate dining room​ that is in use as a spa room​.

​An integrated garage has been converted into a third reception room and is ​in use by the present owner as a complimentary therapy room, so ​ideal fo​r anyone seeking to run a business from home.

Along with the modern kitchen and breakfast room, is a utility room with cloakroom, and an adjoining lean-to that provides additional space.

Upstairs, four well-appointed bedrooms include a 21ft master bedroom with an en- suite bathroom. The property has three bathrooms all together.

An enclosed, low maintenance garden is private, and there are two good size garden rooms.

Located in the charming town of Thorne,

The quietly situated house has plenty of parking space and is within walking distance of many local amenities, including shops, schools, and public transport links.

​Castle Motte House, Church Street, Thorne, Doncaster​, is for sale at £475,000, with Purplebricks covering Doncaster.

​This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

1 . ​Castle Motte House, Church Street, Thorne, Doncaster​ The front aspect of the detached property in Thorne that is currently for sale. Photo: Purplebricks covering Doncaster Photo Sales

2 . ​Castle Motte House, Church Street, Thorne, Doncaster​ The entrance hallway to the property, with staircase leading up. Photo: Purplebricks covering Doncaster Photo Sales

3 . ​Castle Motte House, Church Street, Thorne, Doncaster​ A bright living and dining room with large double doors. Photo: Purplebricks covering Doncaster Photo Sales