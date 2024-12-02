333 properties set for regeneration housing scheme on former main colliery plot in Doncaster
Leeds-based Edward Architects is the instructed architectural team across both historical developments including a former main colliery plot in Doncaster, and in Leeds, a former railway goods sidings site.
Edward Architects completed outline planning and reserve matters consent for Danum Glade, a 41.4 acre former Yorkshire main colliery plot in Warmsworth to deliver 333 affordable, quality homes for the local community.
The architects’ practice also completed detailed planning consent, site design and layout, as well as being the ecology and natural landscape lead on Waterloo Sidings in Halton Moor, Leeds, a former railway goods sidings site, which will house 133 affordable new homes.
The Danum Glade development in Doncaster will transform a vacant brownfield site on Broomhouse Lane into a vibrant community, delivering 333 affordable 2,3 and 4-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes.
Part of the former colliery to the south of the site has been redeveloped as Edlington Country Park and will also include a proposed pedestrian woodland trail and new access road from Broomhouse Lane. The scheme is designed to appeal to first-time buyers and young families in the local area.
Waterloo Sidings in Leeds will provide 133 affordable homes, thoughtfully designed to complement the local character. The development will include 2, 3 and 4-bedroom properties aimed at first-time buyers, downsizers and growing families. New pedestrian footpaths will connect the site to Wykebeck Avenue, with access from Halton Moor Avenue.
Oliver Smith, Associate, Edward Architects said: “It was refreshing to work on these historical, former national rail and coal board site schemes with semi parkland settings and lots of footpath links, as well as community trails and ecology providing a great location for the housing developments.
“We worked on both projects from the very early stages and on the Doncaster site for the former land owner, Harworth Estates, where we provided early feasibility studies, so it’s satisfying to see the evolution of the scheme from conception through to construction.”
