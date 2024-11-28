Inside this exceptional home - designed with families in mind

Its spacious interior with both traditional and modern elements, includes four bright reception rooms, five sizable bedrooms, and three stylish bathrooms, one with a roll-top bath.
A swish contemporary, open plan kitchen with living and dining room has a central island and bi-fold doors to patio seating areas and the large garden, with its garden studio and bar.
With the double garage is parking space for up to four vehicles, and one outstanding feature is the property's office facility with an independent entry and a w.c..
This versatile space also has the potential to become an annexe for leisure or added accommodation, or could be adapted for alternative use.
The property in Blenheim Drive, Finningley, Doncaster, is for sale at £850,000, with Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill.
