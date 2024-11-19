Work starts on 132 affordable houses in Rossington with a mix of 1-bed apartments and two, three and four-bed homes.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Great Places has started work on 132 new affordable homes in the next phase of Pheasant Hill Park neighbourhood on the former colliery site in Rossington, Doncaster.

The development, to be delivered in partnership with Harworth Group and Vistry-owned Countryside Partnerships, will be a mix of 1-bed apartments and two, three and four-bed homes all available for affordable rent.

The project has been developed in close collaboration with Doncaster Council to address local housing needs. The new low-carbon homes will include a range of features including air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.

The development is the latest phase to be approved of the wider Pheasant Hill site of 1,400 new homes and a mix of commercial and community facilities which forms a key part of a wider ‘Gateway to the Sheffield City region’ programme.

Commenting on the planning approval Nick Gornall, Director of Development at Great Places, said: “Securing approval for this next phase of Pheasant Hill Park is a significant milestone for Great Places.

“We’re pleased to be working in partnership with Harworth Group and Countryside Partnerships to deliver 132 much-needed affordable homes in Rossington.

“The development not only addresses the local housing needs but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability.

“We’re proud to contributing to the wider ‘Gateway to the Sheffield City region’ programme, creating a vibrant and sustainable community for the future.”

James Crow, Director of Mixed Tenure at Haworth Group, added: “We are delighted to be working with Great Places and Countryside Partnerships to deliver these new sustainable affordable homes at our Pheasant Hill Park development. This is our third forward funding transaction with Great Places in under 12 months and shows the advantages partnership working can bring to accelerate the delivery of much needed affordable homes across the region.”

Andrew Poyner, Managing Director at Vistry West Yorkshire, said: “We already have a long established relationship with Great Places across the North West, and we are proud to be working with them again as well as Harworth Group here in Rossington to help address the acute housing shortage in the area. Work has started on site and the development is due to be completed in Spring 2027.”