See inside this beautifully finished family home, for sale in village near Bawtry

Set across three floors, it has modern features throughout the interior, with indoor to outdoor living.

On the market with Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/3V3wEmC

The property’s stylish decor includes oak accents, warm wood flooring, and elegant lighting, while the home also maximises natural light, to create a bright and warm ambience.

Situated on a cul-de-sac of just three properties, in a quiet residential area, this property's accommodation includes a large lounge with feature fireplace, a modern fitted kitchen with diner that has an island unit, and a main bedroom, plus one other, with en suite bathrooms.

It is in a sought after location, with excellent travel links, and is close to Bawtry with its many amenities that include a range of shops, eateries and bars.

This home in Manor Grove, Austerfield, Doncaster, DN10 6BX, is for sale at £475,000, with Purplebricks Doncaster.

