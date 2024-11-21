A front view of the stylish Austerfield home that is currently for sale with Purplebricks.A front view of the stylish Austerfield home that is currently for sale with Purplebricks.
See inside this beautifully finished family home, for sale in village near Bawtry

By Sally Burton
Published 21st Nov 2024, 09:37 GMT
This five-bedroom detached family home, in a small village to the south of Doncaster, is a find, with excellent family and entertaining space.

Set across three floors, it has modern features throughout the interior, with indoor to outdoor living.

On the market with Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/3V3wEmC

The property’s stylish decor includes oak accents, warm wood flooring, and elegant lighting, while the home also maximises natural light, to create a bright and warm ambience.

Situated on a cul-de-sac of just three properties, in a quiet residential area, this property's accommodation includes a large lounge with feature fireplace, a modern fitted kitchen with diner that has an island unit, and a main bedroom, plus one other, with en suite bathrooms.

It is in a sought after location, with excellent travel links, and is close to Bawtry with its many amenities that include a range of shops, eateries and bars.

This home in Manor Grove, Austerfield, Doncaster, DN10 6BX, is for sale at £475,000, with Purplebricks Doncaster.

An enclosed lawned garden with patio seating area.

Manor Grove, Austerfield, Doncaster, DN10 6BX

An enclosed lawned garden with patio seating area.

A well-equipped, modern kitchen with central island.

Manor Grove, Austerfield, Doncaster, DN10 6BX

A well-equipped, modern kitchen with central island.

The dining area opens through to an outdoor patio, ideal for the summer.

Manor Grove, Austerfield, Doncaster, DN10 6BX

The dining area opens through to an outdoor patio, ideal for the summer.

The lounge has a central feature fireplace.

Manor Grove, Austerfield, Doncaster, DN10 6BX

The lounge has a central feature fireplace.

