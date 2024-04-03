A two-bed semi-detached home for sale currently in Alder Holt Close, Armthorpe, priced at £140,000.

Armthorpe is the only place in Yorkshire listed within the 10 areas that are currently seeing the highest turnover of properties.

The increase in the number of agreed sales as compared to the same period in 2023 is plus 93 per cent, with the average asking price of homes in the village at £185,613.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Newbuilds in and around Armthorpe are also attracting buyers: one ongoing development, Westmoor Grange by Albemarle Homes, offers two, three and four bedroom houses on a site advertised as overlooking farmland, while ‘conveniently located for access to the M18 offering easy commuting to cities such as Sheffield and Hull, whilst also benefitting from being close to local amenities.’

Across the market nationally, detached houses are the type to have seen the biggest jump in sales since 2023.

Rightmove property expert, Tim Bannister, said: "Last year, movers had to adjust from historic low mortgage rates to much higher levels.

“Mortgage rates are now lower than they were during the peak of July 2023, and we’re seeing the home-movers who put off a move in 2023 coming to market in 2024.

"Rates have come down from their peak whilst prices have remained stable, and we have a group of larger home sellers who are seizing the opportunity to come to market. The increased choice is being met with more demand, resulting in higher numbers of sales."

This three-bed terraced home in Edward Street, Armthorpe, is for sale with Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster, and has a price tag of £175,000.

This has resulted in detached houses seeing the biggest increase of 17 per cent, in the number of sales agreed when compared to last year.

Flats, which are often first-time-buyer homes, lag behind with sales growing by six per cent annually.

Rightmove looks at house price changes, buyer demand and sales agreed on a national scale, but there are plenty of hyper-local markets at play.

So it’s a fact that what’s happening in one town or postcode can be very different to the next.

This five-bedroom detached home in Mulberry Way Armthorpe, is for sale at £465,000 with The Property Hive, Bessacarr.

Nationally, the number of sales being agreed is 13 per cent higher than during the same initial period in 2023.

Four areas across the country are more than doubling the percentage of homes marked sold subject to contract, compared to this time last year.

The top area – Chard in Somerset – has an average house price considerably less than the regional average, which in the south west is £245,202.

This suggests that some home-buyers are seeking out the more affordable areas, against a backdrop of historically high mortgage rates, and continuing concern over general living costs.

A three-bed semi-detached dormer bungalow in Deansfield Close, Armthorpe, is for sale at £205,000 with Merryweathers, Mexborough.

In the latest Homebuyer Hotspots Demand Index by estate agent comparison site, GetAgent.co.uk, it was found that Bristol has top ranking as the nation’s hottest spot for current buyer demand, with 62 per cent of all homes listed for sale having already been snapped up by buyers.