Take a look inside this stunning Bawtry semi, in private setting

Set over three floors, this updated period property is a great family home with exceptional character.

Standing within a large and private plot, with parking space for several vehicles, the semi-detached house has lawned gardens with seating areas, and a variety of mature trees, shrubs and bushes.

From the gated driveway, a porch leads through to the hallway with its tiled floor, and staircase with wooden banister leading up.

The stylish breakfast kitchen has fitted units with a central island, and flows through to a relaxed seating area. Steps lead down to the basement and there's a ground floor w.c..

There's a spacious living room with bay window and feature fireplace, and a formal dining room, again with a fireplace, that looks out over the gardens.

A first floor master bedroom has its own dressing room, and en suite facilities.

There is a further double bedroom at this level along with a luxury family bathroom, that includes a free standing bath and separate shower.

Two double bedrooms and a w.c. are on the second floor.

The Shrubberies, 44, Doncaster Road, Bawtry, is for sale at £525,000, with Fine and Country estate agents.

Call 01302 591000 for more information.

1 . The Shrubberies, 44 Doncaster Road, Bawtry An inviting hallway with traditional style tiled floor. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2 . The Shrubberies, 44 Doncaster Road, Bawtry The stylish breakfast kitchen has a central island feature. Photo: Fine and country Photo Sales

3 . The Shrubberies, 44 Doncaster Road, Bawtry The lounge is made cosy by a fire within this stunning feature fireplace. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4 . The Shrubberies, 44 Doncaster Road, Bawtry A wide bay window allows plenty of natural light in to the spacious lounge area. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales