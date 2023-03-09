Take a look inside this stunning Bawtry semi, in private setting
Set over three floors, this updated period property is a great family home with exceptional character.
Standing within a large and private plot, with parking space for several vehicles, the semi-detached house has lawned gardens with seating areas, and a variety of mature trees, shrubs and bushes.
From the gated driveway, a porch leads through to the hallway with its tiled floor, and staircase with wooden banister leading up.
The stylish breakfast kitchen has fitted units with a central island, and flows through to a relaxed seating area. Steps lead down to the basement and there's a ground floor w.c..
There's a spacious living room with bay window and feature fireplace, and a formal dining room, again with a fireplace, that looks out over the gardens.
A first floor master bedroom has its own dressing room, and en suite facilities.
There is a further double bedroom at this level along with a luxury family bathroom, that includes a free standing bath and separate shower.
Two double bedrooms and a w.c. are on the second floor.
The Shrubberies, 44, Doncaster Road, Bawtry, is for sale at £525,000, with Fine and Country estate agents.
Call 01302 591000 for more information.
