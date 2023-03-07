Look inside this unique home, for sale now within a Doncaster village

There's an opportunity to buy this stunning five-bedroom home with country views, in a pretty village just north of Doncaster.

On the market for £675,000, the spacious home has four reception rooms, with the flexibility to make the place your own.

Landscaped and low maintenance gardens include seating areas with a Koi fish pond water feature, a timber gazebo that's ideal for a hot tub, and a brick-built barbecue, all perfect for time outside in the summer.

The exceptionally large and modern kitchen and diner with central island feature is one highlight of the property, that leads in through a porch and hallway.

A dining room leads to a good sized lounge with a cosy wood-burning stove, and further accommodation includes a study or home office, a games or family room, a utility room and ground floor w.c..

Upstairs are five double bedrooms, three with built-in wardrobes.

The main bedroom has a stylish en-suite facility and there's a sizeable house bathroom with twin wash basins, a roll-top free standing bath, and a separate shower cubicle.

The 2003 property is of individual design, and has an enclosed and secure driveway with parking, accessed through an automatic gate, and leading to a double garage.

This home off Thorpe Lane in Thorpe in Balne is for sale with Purplebricks at £675,000.

For more information on this property visit www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/5-bedroom-detached-house-doncaster-1478120

1 . Thorpe Lane, Thorpe in Balne, Doncaster A stunning large kitchen with central island. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Thorpe Lane, Thorpe in Balne, Doncaster The spacious lounge with feature fireplace and wood-burning stove. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Thorpe Lane, Thorpe in Balne, Doncaster The dining room, with double doors leading outside. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4 . Thorpe Lane, Thorpe in Balne, Doncaster A study or home office within the property. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales