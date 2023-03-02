News you can trust since 1925
The exclusive home has fabulous indoor to outdoor living facilities including a sunken seating area with gas fire pit.
See inside this luxurious Doncaster home with a whole floor of leisure facilities

In a private setting within one of Doncaster's most sought after residential locations, is this upmarket home, for sale at £1,150,000.

By Sally Burton
10 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 11:21am

The impressive four-bedroom property has a high spec, plush interior that embraces modern open plan, and indoor to outdoor living, with more traditional- style rooms.

An open plan living kitchen with dining and lounge areas has bi-fold doors that open to enclosed gardens with fabulous entertaining facilities.

There’s a gazebo containing a large hot tub, with a barbecue area and sunken seating with a gas 'fire pit'.

Across the lower ground floor is extensive leisure space with a plush cinema room, games and bar areas.

From the spacious reception hall on the ground floor is a family room, a formal dining room and a home gym, with a cloakroom, utility room and w.c.. Both lower floors have under-floor heating.

Off the first floor gallery landing with atrium is a master bedroom suite with dressing room, bathroom and a separate steam room.

There's a guest suite, with a dressing room and bathroom, then two further bedrooms that share a 'Jack and Jill' style shower room, with a separate w.c..

A double garage with remote control door and plenty of parking space accompany private, well-designed gardens.

The house and grounds are covered by CCTV security, with a private gated driveway.

This property in St Wilfrid's Road, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,150,000 with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill.

Call 01302 751616 for details.

1. St Wilfrid's Road, Doncaster

The approach to the house via a private gated driveway.

Photo: Robinson Hornsby

2. St Wilfrid's Road, Doncaster

A feature staircase with glass balustrade leads up to a gallery landing.

Photo: Robinson Hornsby

3. St Wilfrid's Road, Doncaster

Relaxed space as part of the open plan living kitchen has bi-folding doors to seating areas outside.

Photo: Robinson Hornsby

4. St Wilfrid's Road, Doncaster

A high spec kitchen with central island and built-in dining area.

Photo: Robinson Hornsby

