See inside this luxurious Doncaster home with a whole floor of leisure facilities
In a private setting within one of Doncaster's most sought after residential locations, is this upmarket home, for sale at £1,150,000.
The impressive four-bedroom property has a high spec, plush interior that embraces modern open plan, and indoor to outdoor living, with more traditional- style rooms.
An open plan living kitchen with dining and lounge areas has bi-fold doors that open to enclosed gardens with fabulous entertaining facilities.
There’s a gazebo containing a large hot tub, with a barbecue area and sunken seating with a gas 'fire pit'.
Across the lower ground floor is extensive leisure space with a plush cinema room, games and bar areas.
From the spacious reception hall on the ground floor is a family room, a formal dining room and a home gym, with a cloakroom, utility room and w.c.. Both lower floors have under-floor heating.
Off the first floor gallery landing with atrium is a master bedroom suite with dressing room, bathroom and a separate steam room.
There's a guest suite, with a dressing room and bathroom, then two further bedrooms that share a 'Jack and Jill' style shower room, with a separate w.c..
A double garage with remote control door and plenty of parking space accompany private, well-designed gardens.
The house and grounds are covered by CCTV security, with a private gated driveway.
This property in St Wilfrid's Road, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,150,000 with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill.
Call 01302 751616 for details.
