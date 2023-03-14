News you can trust since 1925
Relax at home with this aquatic swim spa, included in the sale of a Kirk Sandall property on the market now.

See the stunning leisure and work facilities offered by both these properties

One property has a pool room with aquatic swim spa, the other a spa with sliding roof to gaze at the stars - and both homes are on the market now.

By Sally Burton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:23 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:31 GMT

These two homes for sale in prime Doncaster locations both include luxury features, with excellent facilities for home working.

The first is a detached character property in High Street, Hatfield, for sale with Northwood Sales, at £499,999.

Within an acre of land, it has a south facing patio area and its own historic wishing well.

There’s space to relax, with a bar, and a hot tub area that has a sliding roof to allow spa time while cloud or sky gazing.

This energy efficient home also has outbuildings converted to use as a workshop, kitchen and office.

A gated driveway leads to the property, and facilitates three businesses: there's the fully functioning workshop to repair vehicles, a modern kitchen currently used as a bakery, and a yard for equestrian pursuits.

Inside the house, the swish kitchen with dining and living area is the heart of the home, and ideal for entertaining.

Two reception rooms and a games room are also on the ground floor, with a w.c. and utility.

Above are four good size bedrooms, with a luxurious family bathroom that features a clawfoot bath.

Hatfield combines rural charm with convenient services and amenities, and has excellent transport links.

Another detached and extended home with four bedrooms and de-luxe facilities is for sale with MJK estate agents, at £400,000, in Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster.

This property boasts an L-shaped versatile space that holds an Aquatic Swim Spa, included in the sale.

With electric gates to the driveway with parking, this stunning home comprises a hallway, living room, and an open plan kitchen and diner with central island.

Bi-folding doors lead in to the extended pool room, with a shower room, and door to the integral garage.

From the first floor landing is the master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite shower room, three further spacious bedrooms, and a family bathroom, fitted with a luxury spa and sauna shower unit.

With the enclosed rear garden is a purpose-built work or entertainment studio, with full electrics, hot and cold water supply, and double glazed self-cleaning window units. Solar panels are included.

View our gallery with photographs of both these homes. For more information, contact the selling agents or visit www.rightmove.co.uk.

The attractive village property that is currently for sale in Hatfield.

1. High Street, Hatfield

The attractive village property that is currently for sale in Hatfield.

This exceptional home has a bar and hot tub area with a sliding roof for stargazing.

2. High Street, Hatfield

This exceptional home has a bar and hot tub area with a sliding roof for stargazing.

The bar area adds to the entertainment facilities.

3. High Street, Hatfield

The bar area adds to the entertainment facilities.

The living and dining kitchen is the hub of the Hatfield home.

4. High Street, Hatfield

The living and dining kitchen is the hub of the Hatfield home.

