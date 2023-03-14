See the stunning leisure and work facilities offered by both these properties
One property has a pool room with aquatic swim spa, the other a spa with sliding roof to gaze at the stars - and both homes are on the market now.
These two homes for sale in prime Doncaster locations both include luxury features, with excellent facilities for home working.
The first is a detached character property in High Street, Hatfield, for sale with Northwood Sales, at £499,999.
Within an acre of land, it has a south facing patio area and its own historic wishing well.
There’s space to relax, with a bar, and a hot tub area that has a sliding roof to allow spa time while cloud or sky gazing.
This energy efficient home also has outbuildings converted to use as a workshop, kitchen and office.
A gated driveway leads to the property, and facilitates three businesses: there's the fully functioning workshop to repair vehicles, a modern kitchen currently used as a bakery, and a yard for equestrian pursuits.
Inside the house, the swish kitchen with dining and living area is the heart of the home, and ideal for entertaining.
Two reception rooms and a games room are also on the ground floor, with a w.c. and utility.
Above are four good size bedrooms, with a luxurious family bathroom that features a clawfoot bath.
Hatfield combines rural charm with convenient services and amenities, and has excellent transport links.
Another detached and extended home with four bedrooms and de-luxe facilities is for sale with MJK estate agents, at £400,000, in Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster.
This property boasts an L-shaped versatile space that holds an Aquatic Swim Spa, included in the sale.
With electric gates to the driveway with parking, this stunning home comprises a hallway, living room, and an open plan kitchen and diner with central island.
Bi-folding doors lead in to the extended pool room, with a shower room, and door to the integral garage.
From the first floor landing is the master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite shower room, three further spacious bedrooms, and a family bathroom, fitted with a luxury spa and sauna shower unit.
With the enclosed rear garden is a purpose-built work or entertainment studio, with full electrics, hot and cold water supply, and double glazed self-cleaning window units. Solar panels are included.
View our gallery with photographs of both these homes. For more information, contact the selling agents or visit www.rightmove.co.uk.
