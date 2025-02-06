See inside this modern five bed home with kitchen diner, and office

For sale with Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/3WRbmtn

A central hall leads to a spacious living room with exceptional natural light.

The kitchen with diner, to the rear, offers open space that's ideal for family gatherings or for entertaining friends, with living space giving direct access to the landscaped rear garden, made attractive with a range of mature shrubs and plants.

There's a separate utility room, and the property also has a cosy family room and a versatile home office or study.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a stylish en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe, while a further four good size bedrooms have use of a modern family bathroom. The south facing rear garden is great for enjoying the warmer months of the year, and to the front of the house there is parking space for several vehicles.

​This detached family home in Grange Road, Doncaster, DN4 6SA, is for sale at a price of £535,000, with Purplebricks covering Doncaster.

