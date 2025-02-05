Inside this sleek and stunning £1.5m home, with high spec fittings throughout

Natural light brightens the interior of the high spec home, that is set over two floors.

A stunning entrance hall leads to exceptional living space, with the bespoke kitchen and open plan garden room as the heart of the home.

In the kitchen are hand-crafted units, a large central island, and a host of integrated appliances.

Three large reception rooms are currently used as sitting and dining rooms, and a study or home office.

The ground floor also boasts a utility room, cloakroom and a versatile room that is currently a ground floor bedroom.

Natural light floods the gallery landing on the first floor, that leads to the luxurious main bedroom suite, with a fully fitted dressing room and an en suite 'Jack and Jill' style bathroom, along with a rear balcony to soak up the country views.

A further four double bedrooms include two with their own en suite facilities.

Electric gates give entry to the property's private plot, that includes an extensive parking area and double integral garage.

The manicured rear gardens have several patio areas, with space to relax and unwind while enjoying the glorious scenery.

Cumbrae is located in the popular village of Everton, just three miles from the market town of Bawtry, and with excellent travel links.

The village has excellent local facilities including a primary school, two public houses, a farm shop and a hairdressing salon.

Sherwood Forest, National Trust’s Clumber Park and a host of other attractions are within easy reach. with the cities of both Doncaster and Lincoln only a short drive from the property.

​Cumbrae, Mattersey Road, Everton, Doncaster, DN10 5BN​, is for sale at £1,500,000, with Fine and Country, Bawtry.

This property can be seen in full at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . ​Cumbrae, Mattersey Road, Everton, Doncaster DN10 5BN​ A sleek and spacious hallway leads in to the house. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales

2 . ​Cumbrae, Mattersey Road, Everton, Doncaster DN10 5BN​ A huge island with breakfast bar is a feature in the high spec kitchen. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales

3 . ​Cumbrae, Mattersey Road, Everton, Doncaster DN10 5BN​ Light and space is plentiful in the open plan interior. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales