Inside this charming and stylish five bedroom, two bathroom home

With a lovely, leafy and enclosed rear lawned garden with a summer house, the prime area property also has a mature front garden, plenty of parking and a garage.
Currently on the market with Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/3EhIhB7
Its accommodation includes a spacious entrance hall, a lounge with a feature bay window, the main dining room, the kitchen with dining room, a cloakroom with w.c., and an office.
From the first floor landing is a main bedroom with a feature bay window, and the luxury of a free-standing roll top bath with ornamental legs placed perfectly within the bay.
There are two further bedrooms at this level, along with a stylish family bathroom, then on the floor above are bedrooms four and five, together with a sizeable shower room.
The house has new double glazed windows and plumbing throughout.
This property, for sale in Axholme Road, Doncaster, is for sale at £420,000, with Purplebricks covering Doncaster.
