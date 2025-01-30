Inside this charming and stylish five bedroom, two bathroom home

With a lovely, leafy and enclosed rear lawned garden with a summer house, the prime area property also has a mature front garden, plenty of parking and a garage.

Currently on the market with Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/3EhIhB7

Its accommodation includes a spacious entrance hall, a lounge with a feature bay window, the main dining room, the kitchen with dining room, a cloakroom with w.c., and an office.

From the first floor landing is a main bedroom with a feature bay window, and the luxury of a free-standing roll top bath with ornamental legs placed perfectly within the bay.

There are two further bedrooms at this level, along with a stylish family bathroom, then on the floor above are bedrooms four and five, together with a sizeable shower room.

The house has new double glazed windows and plumbing throughout.

This property, for sale in Axholme Road, Doncaster, is for sale at £420,000, with Purplebricks covering Doncaster.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

1 . Axholme Road, Doncaster The spacious entrance hall to the five-bedroom home. Photo: Purplebricks covering Doncaster Photo Sales

2 . Axholme Road, Doncaster The bay-fronted lounge has a feature fireplace with a cosy stove. Photo: Purplebricks covering Doncaster Photo Sales

3 . Axholme Road, Doncaster The kitchen with diner has outdoor access and is ideal for entertaining. Photo: Purplebricks covering Doncaster Photo Sales

4 . Axholme Road, Doncaster A versatile room that is currently used as a home office. Photo: Purplebricks covering Doncaster Photo Sales