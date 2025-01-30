The appealing arched entrance to the propertyThe appealing arched entrance to the property
The appealing arched entrance to the property

Inside this charming and stylish five bedroom, two bathroom home

By Sally Burton
Published 30th Jan 2025, 10:17 BST
This Edwardian semi-detached home has lost none of its traditional charm through being carefully restored and modernised throughout.

With a lovely, leafy and enclosed rear lawned garden with a summer house, the prime area property also has a mature front garden, plenty of parking and a garage.

Currently on the market with Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/3EhIhB7

Its accommodation includes a spacious entrance hall, a lounge with a feature bay window, the main dining room, the kitchen with dining room, a cloakroom with w.c., and an office.

From the first floor landing is a main bedroom with a feature bay window, and the luxury of a free-standing roll top bath with ornamental legs placed perfectly within the bay.

There are two further bedrooms at this level, along with a stylish family bathroom, then on the floor above are bedrooms four and five, together with a sizeable shower room.

The house has new double glazed windows and plumbing throughout.

This property, for sale in Axholme Road, Doncaster, is for sale at £420,000, with Purplebricks covering Doncaster.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-extraordinary-doncaster-home-thats-fantastic-for-families-4957913

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/revealed-here-are-where-you-can-find-the-cheapest-and-dearest-houses-in-doncaster-4963720

The spacious entrance hall to the five-bedroom home.

1. Axholme Road, Doncaster

The spacious entrance hall to the five-bedroom home. Photo: Purplebricks covering Doncaster

Photo Sales
The bay-fronted lounge has a feature fireplace with a cosy stove.

2. Axholme Road, Doncaster

The bay-fronted lounge has a feature fireplace with a cosy stove. Photo: Purplebricks covering Doncaster

Photo Sales
The kitchen with diner has outdoor access and is ideal for entertaining.

3. Axholme Road, Doncaster

The kitchen with diner has outdoor access and is ideal for entertaining. Photo: Purplebricks covering Doncaster

Photo Sales
A versatile room that is currently used as a home office.

4. Axholme Road, Doncaster

A versatile room that is currently used as a home office. Photo: Purplebricks covering Doncaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdwardianDoncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice