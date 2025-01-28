Revealed: Here are where you can find the cheapest and dearest houses in Doncaster
Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels have created their Property Report, which ranked neighbourhoods in Doncaster based on their average house prices, year ending March 2024.
And the results are:
Top 10 neighbourhoods in Doncaster with cheapest property prices
Central Doncaster & Hyde Park - £79,475
Hexthorpe & Balby North - £112,000
Bentley & Toll Bar - £112,000
Mexborough West - £115,000
Edlington - £117,500
Conisbrough North - £120,000
Moorends - £121,250
Bentley Rise - £123,750
Balby Carr - £130,000
Thorne - £131,250
Top 10 neighbourhoods in Doncaster with highest property prices
Tickhill & Wadworth - £270,000
Cadeby, Hickleton & Hampole - £255,000
Bawtry, Austerfield & Hayfield - £236,000
Old Cantley, Auckley & Finningley - £230,500
Bessacarr Grange & Lakeside - £225,000
Bessacarr Bawtry Road - £215,000
Sprotbrough - £209,000
Hatfield East - £200,000
Cusworth - £196,000
Kirk Sandall & Barnby Dun - £189,000
