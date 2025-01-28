Revealed: Here are where you can find the cheapest and dearest houses in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:44 BST
A new report ranks all neighbourhoods in Doncaster based on their average house prices as well as their total house sales.

Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels have created their Property Report, which ranked neighbourhoods in Doncaster based on their average house prices, year ending March 2024.

And the results are:

Top 10 neighbourhoods in Doncaster with cheapest property prices

Central Doncaster & Hyde Park - £79,475

Hexthorpe & Balby North - £112,000

Bentley & Toll Bar - £112,000

Mexborough West - £115,000

Edlington - £117,500

Conisbrough North - £120,000

Moorends - £121,250

Bentley Rise - £123,750

Balby Carr - £130,000

Thorne - £131,250

Top 10 neighbourhoods in Doncaster with highest property prices

Tickhill & Wadworth - £270,000

Cadeby, Hickleton & Hampole - £255,000

Bawtry, Austerfield & Hayfield - £236,000

Old Cantley, Auckley & Finningley - £230,500

Bessacarr Grange & Lakeside - £225,000

Bessacarr Bawtry Road - £215,000

Sprotbrough - £209,000

Hatfield East - £200,000

Cusworth - £196,000

Kirk Sandall & Barnby Dun - £189,000

