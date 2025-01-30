An overview of the stunning period property, showing its extensive gardens.An overview of the stunning period property, showing its extensive gardens.
An overview of the stunning period property, showing its extensive gardens.

Inside this historic Doncaster home, with links to the famous poet William Wordsworth

By Sally Burton
Published 30th Jan 2025, 17:48 GMT
​This Grade I listed Georgian country house, that sits within four acres of private grounds in a village on the edge of Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £2.5m.

Both a historic property and one with architectural interest, Wadworth Hall is an impressive period home that has potential for a variety of uses.

The three-storey Hall has been attributed to ​the renowned architect James Paine of London, who was responsible for Nostell Priory and other notable 18th Century houses, and was probably built by Josias Wadsworth III for his son between 1745 and 1750​.

A number of families have lived there over the years, including the Wordsworth family until 1825, and the Ross family in the 19th century.

​A family tree shows a​ clear historic link to the famous English poet, William Wordsworth.

​Many original features rema​in intact, with hints of Rococo and Palladian influences throughout.

There are very fine fireplaces, ornate plasterwork and a ​stunning Venetian window overlooking the staircase​, which is itself a lovely period feature.

Estate agents Carter Jonas, who are handling the sale, say: 'The property is perfect for those seeking a live or work environment with current office use in the east wing and separate access, and the future use of the hall could extend to a number of other possibilities including a wedding venue, restaurant or boutique hotel'.

​Standing within private and part-walled grounds on the north and west fringes of the village​, the Hall is five miles south of Doncaster, 25 miles from Leeds and 20 miles from Sheffield​, with easily accessed travel links by road and by rail.

​Wadworth Hall, Wadworth, Doncaster, is currently for sale at offers over £2.5m with Carter Jonas, Harrogate.

An alternative view of the distinctive property.

1. Wadworth Hall, Wadworth, Doncaster

An alternative view of the distinctive property. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate

The spacious dining kitchen inside the Hall.

2. Wadworth Hall, Wadworth, Doncaster

The spacious dining kitchen inside the Hall. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate

A stunning reception room with feature fireplace.

3. Wadworth Hall, Wadworth, Doncaster

A stunning reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate

The hallway and staircase with ornate balustrade.

4. Wadworth Hall, Wadworth, Doncaster

The hallway and staircase with ornate balustrade. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate

