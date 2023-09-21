See inside this fabulous 'lifestyle' property, for sale in top Doncaster location
The unique character home in Rossington Hall Gardens is a sizeable property with three reception rooms and a dining kitchen on the ground floor, and five bedrooms, a dressing room and two bath or shower rooms upstairs.
With stunning walled gardens are private patio and seating areas, and there's a large carport, with extensive garaging and hardstanding for further parking.
An independent two-bedroom annexe is flexible accommodation for family as guests, or as a potential source of income, while a range of outbuildings or office accommodation presents business opportunities.
Further land is available by separate negotiation.
The attractive countryside location is handy for wide-ranging amenities and links to the motorway network.
This property in Rossington Hall Gardens, Great North Road, Doncaster, is offered for sale at £750,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill.
It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
