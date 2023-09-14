Inside this historic, Grade ll listed mansion house for sale in Doncaster

A grand mansion house, built for a Doncaster family in the early 18th century, that has since served as a private school, a Yorkshire regiment HQ, and as Council offices, is up for auction this month.

Described by Allsop of London, who are handling the sale, as a ‘49-bed house’, the property 's communal areas include the spacious entrance hall, numerous reception rooms, and kitchens.

More detailed listing is of 44 en-suite letting rooms and five self-contained units, with car parking outside.

Designed originally for the Copley family of Sprotbrough, the impressive building has some stunning original features and is Grade ll listed.

It served as a school in the 1870s, then in the early 20th century the Queen's Own Yorkshire Dragoons – a yeomanry regiment of the British Army from 1794 to 1956 - were based there.

The regiment was mobilised at Nether Hall in August 1914 before being deployed to the Western Front.

After the war the hall was decommissioned and was taken over by Doncaster Rural District Council in 1921, when a new council chamber was erected to the rear.

After 1974, the finance department of the Metropolitan Borough of Doncaster moved in, and when it moved to new civic offices in 2013 the building was sold at auction. Most recently it has operated as a house of multiple occupation.

The building is now offered for sale by Allsop of London, with a guide price of £425,000 or above.

To the north of Nether Hall Road, the property is close to the city's railway station, town centre, and hospital, with Town Fields and the racecourse within easy striking distance. The A18 is to the south and A19 is to the north.

It will be open for viewing on September 15, 19, and 22 between 5.30 to 6pm, with no need to register beforehand.

