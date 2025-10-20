£1.5m property, with log cabin and swim spa, has hosted wedding celebrations

Its range of attractive outbuildings give scope for different uses, while a log-clad cabin with stunning open views also has an outdoor swim spa.
The Green is a 'beautifully appointed Grade ll-listed family home' with versatile living accommodation, and original features.
Grand reception rooms include a spacious living room, a formal dining room and a conservatory with lovely garden views.
A newly finished living kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances is a central hub, while the ground floor also offers a games or entertainment room with bar, store rooms, a utility room and a w.c..
Five bedrooms and three bathrooms are on the first floor, with four bedrooms having south-facing scenic views.
The grounds have been used to host wedding events but would be ideal for anyone with horses, with an equestrian interest, with paddock land of 1.5 acres.
Extensive garaging and outbuildings provide space to work from home or have potential as a separate annexe.
The log-clad cabin has kitchen and shower facilities, and overlooks the swim spa with a decked entertaining area and extensive views beyond.
Gringley-on-the-Hill is a charming rural village, close to Bawtry, that has a primary school, a doctor's surgery, a community centre and a pub.
On a clear day it can be possible to look out from there over five counties.
The Green, Lancaster Road, Gringley on the Hill, Doncaster, DN10 4RL, is for sale at £1,500,000 with Fine and Country, Bawtry, tel. 01302 591000.
