£1.5m property, with log cabin and swim spa, has hosted wedding celebrations

By Sally Burton
Published 20th Oct 2025, 12:57 BST
T​his impressive home is for sale in a scenic village, with private grounds that have been used for wedding celebrations, and a paddock.

Its range of attractive outbuildings give scope for different uses, while a log-clad cabin with stunning open views also has an outdoor swim spa.

The Green is a ​'beautifully appointed ​Grade ​ll-listed family home​' with versatile living accommodation​, and original features.

​G​rand reception rooms include a spacious living room​, a formal dining room a​nd a conservatory ​with lovely garden views.

​A newly finished living kitchen ​with fitted units​ and integrated appliances​ is a central hub, while the ground floor also offers a games​ or entertainment room​ with bar, store rooms, ​a utility room and ​a w.c..

​Five bedrooms and three bathrooms​ are on the first floor, with four bedrooms ​having south-facing scenic views.

The grounds have been used to host wedding events but would be ideal for anyone with ​horses, with an equestrian interest, with paddock la​nd of 1.5 acres​.

Extensive garaging and outbuildings provide space to work from home ​or have potential as a separate annex​e.

​The log-clad cabi​n has kitchen and shower facilities​, and overlooks the swim spa with a decked entertaining area and extensive views beyond.

Gringley-on-the-Hill is a charming rural village,​ close to Bawtry, ​that has a primary school, a doctor's surgery, a community centre and a pub.

On a clear day ​it can be possible to look out from there over five counties​.

The Green, Lancaster Road, Gringley on the Hill, Doncaster, DN10 4RL​, is for sale at £1,500,000 with Fine and Country, Bawtry, tel. 01302 591000.

​It is listed on the website: www.rightmove.co.uk

The log-clad cabin and swim spa, that has stunning open views.

The kitchen is at the heart of the home.

Beamed living space within the Gringley property.

A bright sitting room with feature fireplace.

