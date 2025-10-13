Inside magnificently lavish 'James Bond themed' home - for sale at £2.95m

Skyfall​ is a majestic six-bedroom property with stag sculptures on its gateposts, and a sumptuous interior filled with paintings, furnishings, features and memorabilia of Bond films - some authentic and some copied, that collectively are worth many thousands of pounds.

The home, believed by many to have once been the home of actor Rowan Atkinson, was transformed by its current owners - a 'Bond-mad' family who moved in eight years ago, with a car that is, of course,an Aston Martin DBS with a 007 number plate.

Completely unique, the majestic property with sprawling living accommodation is described by Fine and Country estate agents, Bawtry, in terms such as 'unparalleled luxury', 'lavish fittings' and 'opulence in abundance'.

It has a 'Wimbledon worthy tennis court', a state-of-the-art gym, and naturally, a snooker room and bar.

Agents details add: "There are a host of people who have played their part in the design and execution of this project but of particular mention must be the extremely talented and critically acclaimed late Jamie Hempsall, who had the privilege of piecing together this truly wonderful interior masterpiece with all its theatrical splendour."

From its imposing entrance hall to reception rooms described as 'jaw dropping spaces', a lavish handmade kitchen, orangery and snug, then the games room with its wow factor and gallery landing, this home has no expense spared.

Plans to create two more bedroom suites from this landing are drawn up, which would bring the bedroom total to eight.

Five stunning themed bedroom suites include a main one with a palatial 007-style dressing room and en suite, with views over the front grounds.

Above the spacious gym is a potential annexe area with a stunning bedroom suite.

Beautifully landscaped grounds are 'a tranquil oasis' from the outside world and a new ‘carriage’ driveway adds to the grandeur of the exquisite gardens with manicured lawns and multiple entertaining areas.

A bespoke sculpture and themed boxed hedging give a direct nod to the opening credits of the James Bond films.

There's a detached triple garage with living accommodation above which could also provide an excellent annexe.​

Skyfall, London Road, Retford​, is on the market at £2,950,000, with Fine and Country, Bawtry, tel. 01302 591000​.

1 . Skyfall, London Road, Retford​ The entrance hallway sets the scene.... Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales

2 . Skyfall, London Road, Retford​ The games room with bar has a gallery landing. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales

3 . Skyfall, London Road, Retford​ The walls of the gallery are lined with Bond pictures and memorabilia. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales

4 . Skyfall, London Road, Retford​ A Skyfall style reception room with bay window. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales