An aerial view of the property that includes a motocross circuit and a fishing pond.

Inside high-spec homes forming part of £1.4m 'exceptional lifestyle property'

By Sally Burton
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 15:48 BST
A unique property comprising two homes, with a Motocross practice track and fully stocked fish pond within its 9.5 acres of land, is for sale.

The agents describe Common Farm as a "truly unique opportunity, combining two substantial interlinked homes with outstanding leisure facilities and income potential".

This exceptional lifestyle property includes a five-bedroom house and a four-bedroom house that link together at first floor level.

The Motocross track has council licensing and is currently open to the public on set days.

Each home has a reception hallway, leading to a large living room, a snug, a high-quality fitted kitchen with utility room, and a cloakroom.

Across the first floor there are nine bedrooms in total, with luxurious en-suite facilities and family bathrooms.

Further to these is a detached annexe, with an open-plan living and dining kitchen, a double bedroom, and a stylish shower room.

Adjoining this is a stunning games room with a fitted bar, and bi-folding doors to a private flagged seating area, making it ideal for entertaining. There is also a storeroom, and a cloakroom,

A wide range of versatile outbuildings are currently used as offices, garaging, and storage, with excellent potential for conversion to further accommodation or business use — such as Airbnb lets or a motocross shop, subject to any necessary permissions.

Outdoors, the grounds deliver a rare lifestyle package with the well stocked fishing pond, expansive lawns and formal gardens, extensive yard space with plenty of parking for vehicles, trailers, or business use, and grass paddocks with the unique benefit of a private motocross practice track, complete with council licensing.

All together, Common Farm combines substantial living space, leisure facilities, and business or income opportunities within a private countryside setting, that has good transport links.

Common Farm, Crowle DN17 4BZ, is for sale at £1,400,000, with Paul Fox Estate Agent, Epworth.

