Inside swish modern home for sale within tiny gated complex in Bessacarr

The contemporary build with a white rendered finish, is similarly modern inside.
A full height three-storey hall with ornate cornicing and gallery landings leads to rooms that include a front facing sitting room with decorative stone-framed windows.
An open plan living and dining kitchen has access to the garden, and an extended breakfast island set into a deep 'orangery style' area. It displays fitted cabinets finished with cherry wood doors, and has a range of integrated appliances.
There's a separate, fully fitted-out utility room and a ground floor w.c..
Three first floor bedrooms include a principal bedroom with dressing area, fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room, plus a stylish house bathroom with free standing bath and 'floating' wash basin.
Above are two further large double bedrooms, a modern shower room and a home office.
With lawned gardens is parking for up to five cars, with an additional rear glass covered carport.
The front electric security gate has cctv monitoring, andhe front garden is enclosed by a black-coated metal fence and an ornamental laurel hedge around the lawn. A pathway leads up to the front door.
In the rear garden is a stone-paved patio and seating area that links to a central artificial lawn with raised planters and borders stocked with shrubs and plants. A composite style fence provides screening and privacy.
This property in Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster, is currently for sale at £600,000 – £650,000, with Horton Knights Estate Agents, Doncaster.
