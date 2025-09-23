​The contemporary ​build with a​ white rendered finish, ​is similarly modern inside.

A full height ​three-storey hall with​ ornate cornicing and galler​y landings leads to rooms that include a front facing sitting room with decorative stone-framed windows.

An open plan living and dining kitchen has access to the garden, and an extended breakfast island set into a deep 'orangery style' area​. It displays fitted cabinets finished with cherry wood doors, and has a range of integrated appliances.

There's a separate​, fully fitted-out utility room and a ground floor w​.c.​.

​Three first floor bedrooms​ include a principal bedroom ​with dressing area​, fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room, plus a​ stylish house bathroom​ with free standing bath and 'floating' wash basin.

Above are two further large double​ bedrooms, a ​modern shower room ​and a home office.

​With lawned garden​s is parking for ​up to five cars​, with an additional rear ​glass covered carport​.

The front electric security gate ​has cctv monitoring, ​andhe front garden is enclosed ​by a black​-coated metal fence and an ornamental ​laurel hedge ​around the lawn. A path​way leads​ up to the front door.

In the rear garden is a stone-paved patio and s​eating area that links to a central artificial lawn with raised planters and borders stocked with shrubs and plants. ​A composite style fence provid​es screening and privacy.

T​his property in Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster​, is currently for sale at £600,000 – £650,000, with Horton Knights Estate Agents, Doncaster.

It is listed at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster​ The property's bright and spacious entrance hallway. Photo: Horton Knights Estate Agents, Doncaster Photo Sales

2 . Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster​ The open plan dining kitchen with large central island. Photo: Horton Knights Estate Agents, Doncaster Photo Sales

3 . Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster​ The kitchen has access to an open orangery, and the gardens. Photo: Horton Knights Estate Agents, Doncaster Photo Sales