The impressive front aspect of the contemporary home that's new to the market in Bessacarr.placeholder image
The impressive front aspect of the contemporary home that's new to the market in Bessacarr.

Inside swish modern home for sale within tiny gated complex in Bessacarr

By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 07:53 BST
This largest home within an individually designed complex of ​just three houses, ​with electric gates at entry, is for sale in Bessacarr.

​The contemporary ​build with a​ white rendered finish, ​is similarly modern inside.

A full height ​three-storey hall with​ ornate cornicing and galler​y landings leads to rooms that include a front facing sitting room with decorative stone-framed windows.

An open plan living and dining kitchen has access to the garden, and an extended breakfast island set into a deep 'orangery style' area​. It displays fitted cabinets finished with cherry wood doors, and has a range of integrated appliances.

There's a separate​, fully fitted-out utility room and a ground floor w​.c.​.

​Three first floor bedrooms​ include a principal bedroom ​with dressing area​, fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room, plus a​ stylish house bathroom​ with free standing bath and 'floating' wash basin.

Above are two further large double​ bedrooms, a ​modern shower room ​and a home office.

​With lawned garden​s is parking for ​up to five cars​, with an additional rear ​glass covered carport​.

The front electric security gate ​has cctv monitoring, ​andhe front garden is enclosed ​by a black​-coated metal fence and an ornamental ​laurel hedge ​around the lawn. A path​way leads​ up to the front door.

In the rear garden is a stone-paved patio and s​eating area that links to a central artificial lawn with raised planters and borders stocked with shrubs and plants. ​A composite style fence provid​es screening and privacy.

T​his property in Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster​, is currently for sale at £600,000 – £650,000, with Horton Knights Estate Agents, Doncaster.

It is listed at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-beautifully-renovated-country-house-for-sale-in-doncaster-at-ps15m-5320782

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-appealing-stone-barn-conversion-with-gardens-for-sale-near-tickhill-5303693

The property's bright and spacious entrance hallway.

1. Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster​

The property's bright and spacious entrance hallway. Photo: Horton Knights Estate Agents, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The open plan dining kitchen with large central island.

2. Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster​

The open plan dining kitchen with large central island. Photo: Horton Knights Estate Agents, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The kitchen has access to an open orangery, and the gardens.

3. Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster​

The kitchen has access to an open orangery, and the gardens. Photo: Horton Knights Estate Agents, Doncaster

Photo Sales
A large and light sitting room has feature windows.

4. Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster​

A large and light sitting room has feature windows. Photo: Horton Knights Estate Agents, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice