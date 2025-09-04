Th​e stand out property​ with attractive rear gardens and views over open countryside also has a double garage and off road parking.

​Its striking, double height glazed entrance​ leads in to the spacious home, with accommodation that includes a lounge with​ French doors and access to ​a conservatory, ​a dining room, ​a modern ​open plan breakfast kitchen with ​fitted units, ​and a handy utility​ at ground level.

​From the landing​ above is the large main bedroom​ that was formed from two good size bedrooms and could be changed back if required, two further bedrooms, one ​of which has an en​ suite​ facility, ​and a contemporary bathroom​.

The​re are pretty front and rear landscaped gardens with plenty of ​entertaining space​, and exceptional views over farmland.

T​his home in Wilsic Road, Wilsic​, Doncaster, is for sale at £400,000, with Portfield, Garrard and Wright Estate Agents, Tickhill, Doncaster.

1 . Wilsic Road, Wilsic​, Doncaster An alternative view of the three to four bedroom property. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright Estate Agents, Tickhill, Doncaster Photo Sales

2 . Wilsic Road, Wilsic​, Doncaster A lounge with feature fireplace leads through to the conservatory. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright Estate Agents, Tickhill, Doncaster Photo Sales

3 . Wilsic Road, Wilsic​, Doncaster A modern kitchen with central island and breakfast bar. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright Estate Agents, Tickhill, Doncaster Photo Sales

4 . Wilsic Road, Wilsic​, Doncaster The conservatory has doors out to the attractive rear garden. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright Estate Agents, Tickhill, Doncaster Photo Sales