The front aspect of the stone property for sale in Wilsic.

Inside this appealing stone barn conversion with gardens, for sale near Tickhill

By Sally Burton
Published 4th Sep 2025, 16:16 BST
​A stone-built barn conversion in a stunning rural location just outside a sought after village is for sale at £400,000.

Th​e stand out property​ with attractive rear gardens and views over open countryside also has a double garage and off road parking.

​Its striking, double height glazed entrance​ leads in to the spacious home, with accommodation that includes a lounge with​ French doors and access to ​a conservatory, ​a dining room, ​a modern ​open plan breakfast kitchen with ​fitted units, ​and a handy utility​ at ground level.

​From the landing​ above is the large main bedroom​ that was formed from two good size bedrooms and could be changed back if required, two further bedrooms, one ​of which has an en​ suite​ facility, ​and a contemporary bathroom​.

The​re are pretty front and rear landscaped gardens with plenty of ​entertaining space​, and exceptional views over farmland.

T​his home in Wilsic Road, Wilsic​, Doncaster, is for sale at £400,000, with Portfield, Garrard and Wright Estate Agents, Tickhill, Doncaster.

​It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

An alternative view of the three to four bedroom property.

1. Wilsic Road, Wilsic​, Doncaster

An alternative view of the three to four bedroom property. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright Estate Agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

A lounge with feature fireplace leads through to the conservatory.

2. Wilsic Road, Wilsic​, Doncaster

A lounge with feature fireplace leads through to the conservatory. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright Estate Agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

A modern kitchen with central island and breakfast bar.

3. Wilsic Road, Wilsic​, Doncaster

A modern kitchen with central island and breakfast bar. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright Estate Agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

The conservatory has doors out to the attractive rear garden.

4. Wilsic Road, Wilsic​, Doncaster

The conservatory has doors out to the attractive rear garden. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright Estate Agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

