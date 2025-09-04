Inside this appealing stone barn conversion with gardens, for sale near Tickhill

The stand out property with attractive rear gardens and views over open countryside also has a double garage and off road parking.
Its striking, double height glazed entrance leads in to the spacious home, with accommodation that includes a lounge with French doors and access to a conservatory, a dining room, a modern open plan breakfast kitchen with fitted units, and a handy utility at ground level.
From the landing above is the large main bedroom that was formed from two good size bedrooms and could be changed back if required, two further bedrooms, one of which has an en suite facility, and a contemporary bathroom.
There are pretty front and rear landscaped gardens with plenty of entertaining space, and exceptional views over farmland.
This home in Wilsic Road, Wilsic, Doncaster, is for sale at £400,000, with Portfield, Garrard and Wright Estate Agents, Tickhill, Doncaster.
It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.
