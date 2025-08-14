Inside swish village home with luxury air-conditioned bedroom suite

The enclosed garden is split in to three zones, and despite the property's quiet location, it is within easy walking distance of parks and playing fields, local pubs, a post office and a duck pond.
Ground floor accommodation in the house includes a modern breakfast kitchen with a central island, a spacious open plan lounge and playroom, a study and conservatory.
The sizeable home gym has air conditioning installed, and there's utility space attached to the garage, and a ground floor w.c..
Bedrooms include a stunning air-conditioned main suite with a shower room and dressing room, and there's a contemporary family bathroom plus en suite facilities to two further bedrooms of the six.
With plenty of parking available on the driveway, the property has a double garage, and a security alarm system installed.
The heating system has Hive Smart TRVs on radiators.
This property in Lower Pasture, Blaxton, Doncaster, is on the market at £550,000, with The Property Hive, Bessacarr.
