Inside swish village home with luxury air-conditioned bedroom suite

The enclosed garden is split in to three zones, and despite the property's quiet location, it is within easy walking distance of parks​ and playing fields, ​local pubs, a post office and​ a duck pond​.

Ground floor accommodation in the house includes a modern breakfast kitchen with a central island, a spacious open plan lounge and playroom, a study and conservatory.

The sizeable home gym has air conditioning installed, and there's utility space attached to the garage, and a ground floor w.c..

​Bedrooms include a stunning air-conditioned main suite with a shower room and dressing room, and there's a contemporary family bathroom plus en suite facilities to two further bedrooms of the six.

​With plenty of parking available on the driveway, the property has a double garage, and a security alarm system installed.

The heating system has Hive Smart TRVs on radiators.

This property in ​Lower Pasture, Blaxton, Doncaster, is on the market at £550,000, with The Property Hive, Bessacarr.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

