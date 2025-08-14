The front aspect of the six-bedroom home for sale in Blaxton, Doncaster.placeholder image
The front aspect of the six-bedroom home for sale in Blaxton, Doncaster.

Inside swish village home with luxury air-conditioned bedroom suite

By Sally Burton
Published 14th Aug 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 10:16 BST
This luxury family home in one of Doncaster's most sought after areas has exceptional family and entertaining space, with its own heated swimming pool, a home gym and a large, flexible-use playroom.

The enclosed garden is split in to three zones, and despite the property's quiet location, it is within easy walking distance of parks​ and playing fields, ​local pubs, a post office and​ a duck pond​.

Ground floor accommodation in the house includes a modern breakfast kitchen with a central island, a spacious open plan lounge and playroom, a study and conservatory.

The sizeable home gym has air conditioning installed, and there's utility space attached to the garage, and a ground floor w.c..

​Bedrooms include a stunning air-conditioned main suite with a shower room and dressing room, and there's a contemporary family bathroom plus en suite facilities to two further bedrooms of the six.

​With plenty of parking available on the driveway, the property has a double garage, and a security alarm system installed.

The heating system has Hive Smart TRVs on radiators.

This property in ​Lower Pasture, Blaxton, Doncaster, is on the market at £550,000, with The Property Hive, Bessacarr.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-four-bed-three-bathroom-listed-farmhouse-made-contemporary-5261417

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-ps125m-lodge-home-with-land-that-has-been-lovingly-restored-5248013

