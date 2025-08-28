Inside this super-high-spec home with state-of-the-art facilities

It is certainly luxurious, with features that include a Clive Christian kitchen, a stunning marble staircase, a gym, cinema, sauna, and elegant living space.

Standing within a gated plot, it has landscaped gardens with a brick gazebo for al fresco entertaining.

With five deluxe bedrooms and five stylish bathrooms, it includes a swish main bedroom suite, and spans over 5,000 square feet in total.

A grand galleried entrance hall with cloakroom off sets the tone of the place, with a fabulous, solid marble staircase.

There's a sizeable lounge with under-floor heating, a gas fireplace, and double doors to the rear.

The large kitchen with fitted units has a range cooker, integrated appliances, an island, and again, double doors out to the garden.

A fitted out utility room is a useful addition.

In the basement is a bathroom that includes sauna and shower, a study with wooden flooring and spotlights, a gym with air conditioning, and a plush cinema room.

A first floor landing has stairs to the second floor, and a large double bedroom with field views, a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room.

Two further bedrooms with en suite facilities are on this level, along with the main bathroom featuring a double handwash basin.

Second floor bedrooms include two doubles, one with a fitted wardrobe, and a family bathroom.

Electric gates open to the front of the home with driveway parking for multiple vehicles.

The rear garden cover three-quarters-of-an-acre and includes a lawn and patio area, a water fountain, and a brick-built summer house, with a side wall and a rear electric fence.

Offers over 850,000 are invited for the property in Broad Lane, Sykehouse, by William H Brown, Selby.

1 . Broad Lane, Sykehouse A solid marble staircase features in the palatial hallway. Photo: William H Brown, Selby Photo Sales

2 . Broad Lane, Sykehouse An open plan Carl Christian kitchen has doors to outside. Photo: William H Brown, Selby Photo Sales

3 . Broad Lane, Sykehouse A stunning reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: William H Brown, Selby Photo Sales

4 . Broad Lane, Sykehouse The home gym is in the basement. Photo: William H Brown, Selby Photo Sales