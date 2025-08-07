Inside this four-bed, three-bathroom listed farmhouse made contemporary

In a much sought-after rural location, East Farm has an adjacent two-acre paddock that could be ideal for horses.

It's an ideal home for golfers too, with several renowned golf courses close by, and there are lovely country walks and trails all around the area.

A spacious entrance hall with cloakroom off, and staircase to the first floor, leads in to the home, at the heart of which is an open-plan living room and kitchen, complete with original beams, a flagstone floor, and a log burner.

The traditional farmhouse-style kitchen with fitted units looks out over the rear garden and paddocks. A handy utility or boot room gives access to the rear of the property.

A dual-aspect sitting room, with great natural light, features exposed beams, an original stone wall, and a log-burning stove for cosy warmth when the weather turns cooler.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms.

The main suite, with countryside views on three sides, has original stone and timber features, fitted storage, and a luxurious en suite shower room.

Bedrooms two and three are charming doubles, with beamed ceilings and exposed stonework. They share a 'Jack and Jill' bathroom that includes his-and-hers washbasins and a free-standing bath.

Bedroom four is currently used as a combined study and guest bedroom and includes en suite facilities with a corner bath and handheld shower.

The property has been carefully modernised while retaining its period character.

It has two separate entrances—one to the main house and another to the rear garden and paddocks beyond.

The paddock is enclosed by post-and-rail fencing, with mature trees, while lawned areas with decked and stone patios provide space for socialising and al fresco dining.

To the front of the house are formal gardens, and a block-paved driveway with parking for a number of vehicles.

A double garage has separate up-and-over doors to a storage area, and two further doors to a versatile outbuilding with potential for use as a home office, gym, fifth bedroom, or even a self-contained annexe.

Full planning permission has been granted for the erection of a large stable building and ménage turnout area on an existing concrete base, and also for the installation of solar panels to the garages and outbuildings.

East Farm, Little Owston, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN5 0LP, is for sale at £800,000, with Fine and Country, Bawtry.

