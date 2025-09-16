Inside beautifully renovated country house for sale in Doncaster at £1.5m

With over eight acres of private grounds and formal gardens, the property also includes equestrian facilities and a self-contained three bedroom annexe.
A reception hall with timber flooring and exposed beams has views of the courtyard, while the lounge with period decor details features a traditional timber fireplace with slate insert.
Another bright and flexible reception space is currently used as a snug or office, with sash windows.
Bi-folding doors lead outside from the garden room with underfloor heating, that has views across the pond through sash and skylight windows.
A beamed country kitchen with bespoke, painted oak units and granite worktops has an oil fired AGA oven, a delft rack, basket storage, pan hooks, wine racks, and a central island. Doors lead to a walk-in pantry and fitted-out utility room.
In the beamed dining room is a wood burning stove within a recessed stone fireplace. An original cottage staircase rises to the floor above.
The first floor main bedroom of six has a decorative cast-iron fireplace, and a deluxe en suite with walk-in shower with body jets.
Two further bedrooms have en suites, while the luxury house bathroom includes a freestanding claw-foot bath, a washbasin with illuminated mirror, a feature fireplace and a sash window overlooking the north garden.
A self-contained three-bedroom annexe can give complete independence while remaining part of the estate,and is ideal for multi-generational living, guests or staff accommodation, or as a potential holiday let.
Its accommodation includes a beamed living kitchen with dining and seating areas, a utility, and a lounge with sliding doors to the courtyard.
All three bedrooms have skylight windows and en suite facilities: two have beams to the ceiling.
The equestrian offering of Holme Lane Farm includes grazing paddocks, an all weather menage, three traditional stables, seven Bradmore stables, a tack room and further stores.
A versatile two storey barn has ground floor stabling and first floor storage, offering scope for conversion.
Landscaped grounds with formal gardens have stone terraces, while a knot garden bordered with box hedging and filled with roses has archways to a manicured lawn and an ornamental duck pond.
There's also an orchard, while the circular driveway and garage lie to the north side.
Holme Lane Farm, Holme Lane, Holme, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,500,000, with William H Brown Estate Agents, Doncaster.
