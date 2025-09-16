The stone property in its idyllic setting on the outskirts of Doncaster.placeholder image
Inside beautifully renovated country house for sale in Doncaster at £1.5m

By Sally Burton
Published 16th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 16:42 BST
This country estate with origins that date back over 200 years has been painstakingly renovated to incorporate high-end contemporary living.

With over​ eight acres of private grounds​ and formal gardens, ​the property also includes equestrian facilities and a self-contained three bedroom annexe.

A reception ​hall with timber flooring​ and exposed beams ​has views of the courtyard​, while the lounge​ with period decor details features a traditional timber fireplace with slate insert.

Another bright and flexible reception space​ is currently used as a ​snug or office​, with sash windows.

B​i​-folding doors​ lead outside from the garden room with underfloor heating, that has views across the pond through sash and skylight windows.

A beamed country ​kitchen ​with bespoke​, painted oak units ​and granite ​worktops​ has an oil fired AGA oven, a delft rack, basket storage, pan hooks, wine racks, ​and a central island. Doors​ lead to a walk-in pantry and ​fitted-out utility room.

​In the beamed dining room is a wood burning stove within a recessed stone fireplace. An original cottage staircase rises to the floor above.

The first floor main bedroom of six has a decorative cast-iron fireplace, and a deluxe en suite with walk-in shower with body jets.

Two further bedrooms have en suites, while the luxury house bathroom includes a freestanding claw-foot bath, ​a washbasin with illuminated mirror, a feature fireplace and a sash window overlooking the north garden.

A self-contained three-bedroom annexe can give complete independence whil​e remaining part of the estate,​and is ideal for multi-generational living, ​guests or staff accommodatio​n, or ​as a potential holiday let​.

​Its accommodation includes a beamed living kitchen with dining and seating areas, a utility, and a lounge with sliding doors to the courtyard.

All three bedrooms have skylight windows and en suite facilities: two have beams to the ceiling.

​The equestrian offering of Holme Lane Farm includes grazing paddocks, ​an all weather menage, three traditional stables, seven Bradmore stables, ​a tack room and further stores.

A​ versatile two storey barn has ground floor stabling and first floor storage, offering scope for conversion​.

​Landscaped grounds with formal gardens​ have stone terraces​, while a knot garden bordered with box hedging​ and filled with roses​ has archways to a manicured lawn and a​n ornamental duck pond.

​There's also an orchard, while the circular driveway and garage​ lie to the north side.

​Holme Lane Farm, Holme Lane, Holme, Doncaster​, is for sale at £1,500,000, with William H Brown Estate Agents, Doncaster.

The property is advertised in full at www.rightmove.co.uk

