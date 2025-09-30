Inside this grand, detached home with luxury features, for sale in historic village

Impressive reception rooms with period detail are accessed from the spacious hallway with turned staircase, and include a snug,​ a formal lounge, ​the kitchen, ​a fitted-out utility room, ​a sunroom​ or gym ​ and a ground floor shower room.

Features such as plantation shutters, replica stained glass glazing and traditional column radiators all add timeless charm, while a highly versatile detached annexe holds a stylish bar and workshop with first-floor storage and a w.c..

Established gardens have patio seating areas, with an eight-person hot tub. The driveway has a turning circle and plenty of parking.

The snug is flexible space, with a front-facing UPVC square bay window, and a double-sided log burner set into a charming fireplace.

Fitted units and quartz worktops are found in the contemporary kitchen with integrated appliances that include a Bosch dishwasher, larder fridge and freezer, plus a wine cooler.

Cooking is elevated with three Neff self-cleaning ovens, induction hob and extractor, while under-plinth and floor lighting add to the appeal.

An adjoining dining area has bi-fold doors to the gardens, with a cosy double-sided log burner.

The dual aspect lounge with front-facing UPVC square bay window, displays a decorative fireplace with inset log burner.

Further to these is the gym or sun room - a bright adaptable space with a solid brick base and timber-framed glazing, which is ideal for use as a home office, gym, studio or alternative.

Stained glass glazing features on the first floor landing with loft access.

Five bedrooms include a light and airy principal room with an original fireplace and fitted storage.

A second double bedroom also displays a charming original fireplace, and has built-in storage, while a third double offers lovely garden views, and a fourth is an elegant double, again with a period fireplace.

The final bedroom is suitable as a single bedroom, nursery or home office, and the spacious house bathroom features a freestanding bath, and a thermostatic shower cubicle with rainfall head within its suite. An opaque stained glass double-glazed window adds privacy together with period charm.

Currently configured as a stylish bar and workshop, the annexe also has first-floor storage areas and a w.c., and is highly flexible.

Rear landscaped gardens offer multiple patio areas, while the hot tub adds a touch of luxury, complete with awning and thoughtful extras.

The property has an electric car charging point, and is within ​easy reach of the village, train station​, and historic Conisbrough Castle​.

This home in Station Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster, is for sale at £600,000, with William H Brown, Mexborough.

1 . Station Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster An exterior view of the attractive village property for sale. Photo: William H Brown, Mexborough Photo Sales

2 . Station Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster A spacious reception room with box bay window and feature fireplace. Photo: William H Brown, Mexborough Photo Sales

3 . Station Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster An alternative view of the high spec, contemporary kitchen. Photo: William H Brown, Mexborough Photo Sales