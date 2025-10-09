The house has room to park five cars | Purplebricks

This six-bedroom Doncaster home blends 1800s charm with modern living, featuring an annexe, farmhouse kitchen, and extensive outdoor space

Step into The Granary on Bawtry Road, Doncaster, and you’ll immediately appreciate a home where period charm meets modern living.

Priced at £649,999, this six-bedroom cottage from the 1800s has been meticulously refurbished, blending original features like exposed beams and limestone flooring with contemporary comforts, creating a residence that’s as stylish as it is practical.

On the market with Purplebricks, The Granary offers flexible living for families or multi-generational households. The main house includes a welcoming sitting room, a farmhouse kitchen with adjoining pantry, a dining room, and a generous lounge.

The farmhouse kitchen is one of the property's many highlights | Purplebricks

There’s also a characterful study with a reading nook and a convenient downstairs W/C. Upstairs, six bedrooms are served by a modern family bathroom, with one of the rooms doubling as a dressing area for added luxury. See more here.

A standout feature is the self-contained one-bedroom annexe, ideal for extended family, guests, or as potential rental income. Outside, the property boasts a greenhouse, large shed, decked area perfect for entertaining, and a double carport.

At a glance Six bedrooms, including dressing room/bedroom 6 One-bedroom self-contained annexe Three reception rooms plus study and reading nook Farmhouse kitchen with pantry and utility room Luxury bathroom and downstairs W/C Double carport and driveway with space for five vehicles Greenhouse, shed, and decked entertaining area

The white stone driveway can comfortably park five cars in addition to the covered parking, making this a home that truly accommodates modern life.

Living in Everton combines rural tranquillity with convenience. Residents enjoy easy access to a local shop, pub, and primary school, all while being part of a welcoming community.

