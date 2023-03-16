News you can trust since 1925
The tree-lined driveway that leads up to the impressive frontage of the house with triple garage.

Peek inside this private £1.75m home with a cinema, snooker and games rooms

This luxurious home has a great location, within 1.5 acres of private grounds, in a quiet and leafy residential area that is just a short drive from Doncaster town centre and close to the M18 link road.

By Sally Burton
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:14 GMT

It's a very spacious property with mature gardens and seating areas, a triple garage and ample parking space for several vehicles, all accessed from a long, gated driveway.

A dining kitchen with an adjoining sitting room and an open plan orangery is a hub of the ground floor, where four more reception rooms are to be found, along with the stunning leisure suite.

This includes a plush cinema room, a large games room and a separate galleried snooker room, that provide plenty of options for entertaining.

Further ground floor accommodation has potential for independent living, with a sitting room, a formal dining room with wood panelled walls, a study and a shower room.

Five bedrooms are above on the first floor, with a master suite including bedroom, dressing room, and en suite shower room, plus a balcony overlooking the lawned and leafy grounds.

The four further bedrooms include one that is used currently used as a gym, and a deluxe house bathroom.

Birchwood Dell, Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster, has an asking price of £1,750,000, and is for sale with Robinson Hornsby estate agents.

Call 01302 751616 for more information.

The stunning five bedroom, four bathroom Doncaster property for sale.

