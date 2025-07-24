This exceptional home is for sale in Doncaster at £725,000.placeholder image
This exceptional home is for sale in Doncaster at £725,000.

Luxurious, energy efficient home has hot tub therapy room, and a lift

By Sally Burton
Published 24th Jul 2025, 13:18 BST
This stand-out home in a semi-rural area is ideal for a larger family, and has special features.

With an impressive seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, the substantially extended property is energy efficient, and both luxurious and practical.

Electric gates admit you to the grounds that have private gardens to both front and rear of the house.

Each room inside is sleek and elegant, with the interior described by the estate agent as “immaculately presented and appointed to the highest specification”.

As a special feature within the home, a dedicated therapy room with hot tub allows for relaxation and rejuvenation within your own space.

Further to this, an internal lift provides access to all levels, making this property suitable for all ages and mobility needs.

Large and private gardens include a sheltered patio and seating areas.

Along with a double garage is parking space for up to six vehicles.

This home in Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster, is for sale at £725,000, with Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill.

It is listed at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-this-fascinating-conversion-for-sale-at-around-ps565000-5230148

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-super-stylish-cottage-home-with-cinema-room-and-swish-bedroom-suite-5207803

A super-sleek, super-size kitchen within the property.

1. Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster

A super-sleek, super-size kitchen within the property. Photo: Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill

Photo Sales
Modern comfort with flexible living style.

2. Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster

Modern comfort with flexible living style. Photo: Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill

Photo Sales
More space to relax within the stunning home.

3. Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster

More space to relax within the stunning home. Photo: Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill

Photo Sales
One of the property's bright and spacious double bedrooms.

4. Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster

One of the property's bright and spacious double bedrooms. Photo: Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RossingtonDoncasterTickhill
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice