Luxurious, energy efficient home has hot tub therapy room, and a lift

With an impressive seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, the substantially extended property is energy efficient, and both luxurious and practical.

Electric gates admit you to the grounds that have private gardens to both front and rear of the house.

Each room inside is sleek and elegant, with the interior described by the estate agent as “immaculately presented and appointed to the highest specification”.

As a special feature within the home, a dedicated therapy room with hot tub allows for relaxation and rejuvenation within your own space.

Further to this, an internal lift provides access to all levels, making this property suitable for all ages and mobility needs.

Large and private gardens include a sheltered patio and seating areas.

Along with a double garage is parking space for up to six vehicles.

This home in Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster, is for sale at £725,000, with Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill.

It is listed at www.rightmove.co.uk

