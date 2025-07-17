Take a look inside this fascinating conversion - for sale at around £565,000

With electric gates to its driveway and private, landscaped garden, the four bedroom home offers plenty of parking, with a double electric garage.
An anthracite front door opens to a spacious entrance with glass internal doors.
Original chapel windows add timeless charm throughout the property.
An open-plan contemporary kitchen with dining and living space is highly flexible and ideal for entertaining. Exposed beams bring warmth and a large central island holds an integrated induction hob.
There's also a Neff double oven, an integrated fridge freezer, and further built-in appliances. A separate laundry room is a great addition.
From the living area, two sets of patio doors open to a private courtyard that's perfect for a relaxed coffee, or summer barbecues.
Quality touches include solid oak internal doors, underfloor heating downstairs, and a stunning oak staircase with a glass banister.
The property also includes a built-in air purification and filtration system, which removes dust, pollen, and airborne contaminants—keeping your living environment cleaner and healthier.
Along with a separate family room is an office or snug, and a ground floor w.c..
Upstairs, there are four bright and spacious bedrooms, with Velux windows.
The main bedroom includes a stylish en suite with double washbasins and an original chapel window, while the family bathroom has a built-in TV.
With close proximity to local shops, parks, and schools, the property also has easy access to the motorway.
This home in Oxton Drive, Warmsworth, Doncaster, has a guide price of £565,000, with Welcome Homes, Doncaster.
