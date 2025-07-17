With electric gates to its driveway and private, landscaped garden, the four bedroom home offers plenty of parking, with a double electric garage.

​An anthracite front door​ opens to a spacious entrance with glass internal doors.

Original chapel windows​ add timeless charm throughout the property​.

An open-plan​ contemporary kitchen​ with dining and living space​ is highly flexible and ideal for entertaining. Exposed beams bring warmth and ​a large central island ​holds an integrated induction hob​.

There's also a Neff double oven,​ an integrated fridge freezer, and further​ built-in appliances. A separate laundry room ​is a great addition.

From the living area, two sets of patio doors open to a private courtyar​d that's perfect for ​a relaxed coffee, or su​mmer ​barbecues.

Quality touches ​include solid oak internal doors, underfloor heating downstairs, and a stunning oak staircase with a glass banister.

The property also includes a built-in air purification and filtration system, which removes dust, pollen, and airborne contaminants—keeping your living environment cleaner and healthier.

Along with a separate family room ​is an office or snug, ​and a ground floor w.c..

Upstairs, there are four​ bright and spacious bedrooms, ​with Velux windows.

The m​ain bedroom includes a stylish en​ suite with double ​washbasins and an original chapel window​, while th​e family bathroom ​has a built-in TV​.

​With close proximity to local shops, parks, ​and schools, ​the property also has easy access to the motorway​.

​This home in Oxton Drive, Warmsworth, Doncaster​, has a guide price of £565,000, with Welcome Homes, Doncaster.

