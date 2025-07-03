Inside super-stylish cottage home with cinema room and swish bedroom suite

Bursting with original features, the high spec family home has been extended and modernised throughout, with no compromise on character. Its windows and doors are all newly installed.

Ground floor accommodation includes an attractive entrance hall with tiled floor and original ceiling beams, followed by an inviting lounge, with original wooden beams, a stunning log burner fireplace, and French doors to the garden patio.

A bright and impressive open-plan kitchen with dining and family space has fitted units with wooden worktops, and a central island topped with granite.

Appliances include a large cooker with electric hob.

Natural light floods in through a pitched skylight and bi-fold doors to the garden, and a separate fitted-out utility room includes a wine cooler.

The fully-equipped cinema room with sound system installed is another stunning space, that has the flexibility to be used as a fifth bedroom if preferred.

A modern shower room is further to an exceptional main suite with a triple-aspect bedroom and handy mezzanine level, plus a deluxe en-suite bathroom. There’s a large, cosy log burner and fitted wardrobes too .

Upstairs there are three further double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom featuring a grand, freestanding bath tub.

There's more wow-factor outside with a beautifully landscaped, south-facing private garden, perfect for relaxing and entertaining with two distinct dining areas, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen.

A large double garage with power and storage, plus a separate gym or office space, offers more versatility, while the driveway provides off-road parking for multiple vehicles and has an electric car charging point.

​Situated on Thorpe Lane, within the peaceful rural village ​of Thorpe in Balne, this unique home is for sale at a price of £600,000 with ACR Estate Agents Ltd, covering Doncaster, tel. 01302 456846 www.acrestateagents.co.uk

