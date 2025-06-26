Inside this spacious and extraordinary home, for sale in Doncaster's Regent Square

Situated in the heart of Doncaster, but set well back from the road within a leafy square of similar properties, this family home has a high spec interior set over four floors.

​Ground floor reception rooms​ display outstanding period features​. One is made cosy with the addition of a modern log burner​.

The ​bright, renovated kitchen ​has a range of appliances​ that include an Aga and a range cooker.

​A garden room w​ith sliding doors o​ut to the landscaped gardens, ​is perfec​t for entertaining.

From the entrance hall are stairs to both upper and lower floors, and down to a cellar that is currently used as a large office space, with plenty of natural light. There's a wine cellar too, which is a rare find.

An electric lift connects from the hall to the first floor, adding to the home's accessibility.

​Four double bedrooms​ are on the first floor, two of which are en suite​, ​together with a family shower room.

The ma​in bedroom​ has a ​period feature fireplace, ​with decorative coving and an opening to ​a modern dressing area with fitted wardrobes. ​A contemporary en suite with​ marble walls and underfloor heating​ has a walk-in shower, ​a free​-standing bath, ​and his and hers washbasin​s. ​A skylight and porthole window​ allow light to pour in.

On the second floor the property has two further bedrooms that have views over Doncaster town centre. With them is a kitchenette allowing the space as a separate annexe.

The private and enclosed landscaped gardens that catch the sun are ideal for entertaining, with a built in barbeque area and log store. and is a sun trap. There is further storage space in the detached garage.

This home in Regent Square, Doncaster, South Yorkshire​, is for sale with a guide price of £850,000 to £900,000, with Blundells, Doncaster.

