Inside this spacious and extraordinary home, for sale in Doncaster's Regent Square

Situated in the heart of Doncaster, but set well back from the road within a leafy square of similar properties, this family home has a high spec interior set over four floors.
Ground floor reception rooms display outstanding period features. One is made cosy with the addition of a modern log burner.
The bright, renovated kitchen has a range of appliances that include an Aga and a range cooker.
A garden room with sliding doors out to the landscaped gardens, is perfect for entertaining.
From the entrance hall are stairs to both upper and lower floors, and down to a cellar that is currently used as a large office space, with plenty of natural light. There's a wine cellar too, which is a rare find.
An electric lift connects from the hall to the first floor, adding to the home's accessibility.
Four double bedrooms are on the first floor, two of which are en suite, together with a family shower room.
The main bedroom has a period feature fireplace, with decorative coving and an opening to a modern dressing area with fitted wardrobes. A contemporary en suite with marble walls and underfloor heating has a walk-in shower, a free-standing bath, and his and hers washbasins. A skylight and porthole window allow light to pour in.
On the second floor the property has two further bedrooms that have views over Doncaster town centre. With them is a kitchenette allowing the space as a separate annexe.
The private and enclosed landscaped gardens that catch the sun are ideal for entertaining, with a built in barbeque area and log store. and is a sun trap. There is further storage space in the detached garage.
This home in Regent Square, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, is for sale with a guide price of £850,000 to £900,000, with Blundells, Doncaster.
