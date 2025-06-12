An overview of the impressive property, with imaginative landscaped gardens.placeholder image
Inside this wonderful 'old village' barn conversion with unusual landscaped gardens

By Sally Burton
Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:22 BST
This stunning barn conversion with landscaped gardens offers a home with space, character, and glorious open views.

The detached property with four bedrooms has an impressive 30ft lounge, a dual aspect dining room, a handy utility room and an en-suite shower room within its facilities.

An entrance porch with a leaded window and stone floor has steps up to the kitchen diner and a door to a ground floor w.c..

The bay-fronted kitchen and diner, with a feature beam, has fitted units with granite work surfaces, and a double inset sink with mixer tap.

Appliances include a four ring electric hob, two single electric ovens and an integrated microwave, fridge and dishwasher.

From the hallway is a utility room with fitted units, space for a fridge-freezer, plumbing for a washing machine and dryer, storage space, and access to the loft with a ladder.

There's a dual aspect, beamed dining room with a feature open fireplace with brick surround and tiled hearth, then a dual aspect landing with leaded windows and vaulted ceiling with feature beams.

The spacious, triple aspect lounge has a vaulted ceiling with beams, and feature stone walls, while a stone inglenook fireplace holds a cosy wood burner stove.

A beamed hallway with stone floor leads to four bedrooms and a bathroom.

The bedrooms include one with an en suite bathroom and fitted wardrobes, two that also have fitted furniture, and a fourth that has feature beams to the ceiling.

A family bathroom with both bath and walk-in shower has a 'floating' wash basin and low flush w.c., plus fitted storage.

To the front of the property, an enclosed lawned garden has a profusion of shrubs, plants, flowers and trees, while a paved patio with seating area has steps down to the driveway.

At the side there is a driveway with parking space, leading to the garage with power.connection, and access to the workshop

The rear, enclosed and landscaped garden has raised planted sections, with a pergola, greenhouse and exceptional open views.

This home in Rectory Gardens, Old Edlington, Doncaster​, is for sale at £625,000, with William H Brown, Doncaster.

It is listed on the website www.rightmove.co.uk

A front aspect of the barn conversion for sale in Old Edlington, Doncaster.

