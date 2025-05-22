lnside this fabulous four-storey Georgian townhouse with high spec interior

A unique blend of period character and contemporary styling, the property has versatile living space over four floors and is an ideal family home.

The entrance hall leads to two spacious reception rooms with feature fireplaces, while an elegant dining room leads to a contemporary kitchen with fitted bespoke units, integrated appliances and a built-in Belfast sink.

A fully enclosed courtyard with off road parking is accessed from the kitchen, and has access on to Townfields.

​The lower ground floor has been ​cleverly converted into a utility area, ​an office with bespoke units, ​and a cloakroom, ​with potentia​l gym a​nd wine cellar​s, giving scope for development.

​Both the main bedroom, with a contemporary en suite and built-in wardrobes, and another spacious bedroom with feature fireplace, are on the first floor,

​while the second floor comprises a cloakroom and two further bedrooms. From the landing there is access to the third floor that has a contemporary family bathroom with a free standing bath and a separate shower cubicle.

This stunning ​four bedroom property is within walking distance of the ​city centre and is​ in close​ proximity to Doncaster Racecourse, Doncaster Railway Station, Lakeside and Royal Infirmary hospital.

There is excellent access to ​both the M18 and A1​ motorways.

​This home in Albion Place, South Parade, Doncaster, South Yorkshire​, is for sale at £500,000, with Blundells, Doncaster.

