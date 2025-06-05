Inside this updated period home of character, with five bedrooms and an annexe

The impressive fire-bedroom home is just a short stroll from the village centre, the train station, and the English Heritage site of Conisbrough Castle.

Conisbrough also has what is believed to be the oldest building in South Yorkshire: the probably eighth-century Anglo-Saxon St Peter's Church, that was extended in the 12th century, and may have been a Minster church, forming the centre of a large, early parish.

This carefully updated home has many lovely period features, and displays plantation shuttering throughout, with stained glass glazing, and traditional column radiators.

Its accommodation comprises a reception hallway with Amtico period style floor covering, a turned staircase, and access to the cellar.

A square-bay fronted snug features a double sided log burner set into the fireplace, while the stunning kitchen with modern fitted units, integrated appliances, and quartz worktops, has three Neff self cleaning ovens, and a wine cooler among its facilities.

In the dining area with log burner, bi-fold doors overlook lush gardens.

There's a separate, fitted out utility room.

The front-facing, dual aspect lounge has a decorative fireplace with a log burner fire inset, and a sun room or gym has a brick base and would also be suitable as an office.

A ground floor shower room with w.c. and washbasin completes this level. Off the grand first floor landing with stained glass glazing are bedrooms, including a main bedroom with fitted storage and an original fireplace.

Two further bedrooms of the five have original fireplaces, and a family bathroom with stained glass window has a freestanding bath with separate shower cubicle within its suite.

A useful annexe offers a variety of uses, with first floor storage areas and a separate w.c..

Attractive grounds include mature gardens to the rear with patio seating areas. To the front, a private driveway with parking space has a turning circle.

An eight-person hot tub to the rear includes an awning, and extra features include an electric car charging point.

​The property in Station Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £625,000, with Merryweathers, Mexborough, and is listed with Rightmove at www.rightmove.co.uk

