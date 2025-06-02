Inside magnificent Grade ll-listed home designed for modern living and entertaining

The accommodation offered by the Grade II listed detached family home includes a detached garage block with a home office or guest facility.

Its location in the much sought after and historic village of Tickhill which is convenient for excellent road and rail links.

A stunning interior comprises a reception hall and cloakroom, a dining room, sitting room and a drawing room that opens to the orangery.

There is a large living kitchen with seating areas and a separate utility room.

Five first floor bedrooms include both a principal and guest bedrooms with fitted dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms, with a luxurious house bathroom.

The detached garage block consists of a double garage with workshop and w.c., and there is a self-contained office with gym over.

South-facing and waterside landscaped and walled gardens are a particularly lovely feature of the property.

Rowland Bridge House, Tickhill, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,475,000 with Jackson Stops, Alderley Edge, Cheshire.

It is currently listed with www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Rowland Bridge House, Tickhill, Doncaster Another aspect of the home, with a seating area and part of the south facing garden. Photo: Jackson Stops, Alderley Edge, Cheshire Photo Sales

2 . Rowland Bridge House, Tickhill, Doncaster An idyllic garden setting. Photo: Jackson Stops, Alderley Edge, Cheshire Photo Sales

3 . Rowland Bridge House, Tickhill, Doncaster A beamed reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Jackson Stops, Alderley Edge, Cheshire Photo Sales