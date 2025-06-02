An overview of the property in its stunning waterside location, with Tickhill's shops and other facilities within easy walking distance.An overview of the property in its stunning waterside location, with Tickhill's shops and other facilities within easy walking distance.
An overview of the property in its stunning waterside location, with Tickhill's shops and other facilities within easy walking distance.

Inside magnificent Grade ll-listed home designed for modern living and entertaining

By Sally Burton
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 10:14 BST
This exceptional home has south-facing walled gardens and private seating areas that look over the picturesque Mill Dam.

The accommodation offered by the Grade II listed detached family home includes a detached garage block with a home office or guest facility.

Its location in the much sought after and historic village of Tickhill which is convenient for excellent road and rail links.

A stunning interior comprises a reception hall and cloakroom, a dining room, sitting room and a drawing room that opens to the orangery.

There is a large living kitchen with seating areas and a separate utility room.

Five first floor bedrooms include both a principal and guest bedrooms with fitted dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms, with a luxurious house bathroom.

The detached garage block consists of a double garage with workshop and w.c., and there is a self-contained office with gym over.

South-facing and waterside landscaped and walled gardens are a particularly lovely feature of the property.

Rowland Bridge House, Tickhill, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,475,000 with Jackson Stops, Alderley Edge, Cheshire.

It is currently listed with www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/lnside-this-fabulous-four-storey-georgian-townhouse-with-high-spec-interior-5142591

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-adaptable-home-with-stunning-kitchen-bar-and-living-room-terrace-5130884

Another aspect of the home, with a seating area and part of the south facing garden.

1. Rowland Bridge House, Tickhill, Doncaster

Another aspect of the home, with a seating area and part of the south facing garden. Photo: Jackson Stops, Alderley Edge, Cheshire

Photo Sales
An idyllic garden setting.

2. Rowland Bridge House, Tickhill, Doncaster

An idyllic garden setting. Photo: Jackson Stops, Alderley Edge, Cheshire

Photo Sales
A beamed reception room with feature fireplace.

3. Rowland Bridge House, Tickhill, Doncaster

A beamed reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Jackson Stops, Alderley Edge, Cheshire

Photo Sales
Another comfortable room with built-in cabinetry.

4. Rowland Bridge House, Tickhill, Doncaster

Another comfortable room with built-in cabinetry. Photo: Jackson Stops, Alderley Edge, Cheshire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TickhillGrade IIDoncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice