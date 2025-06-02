Inside magnificent Grade ll-listed home designed for modern living and entertaining

The accommodation offered by the Grade II listed detached family home includes a detached garage block with a home office or guest facility.
Its location in the much sought after and historic village of Tickhill which is convenient for excellent road and rail links.
A stunning interior comprises a reception hall and cloakroom, a dining room, sitting room and a drawing room that opens to the orangery.
There is a large living kitchen with seating areas and a separate utility room.
Five first floor bedrooms include both a principal and guest bedrooms with fitted dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms, with a luxurious house bathroom.
The detached garage block consists of a double garage with workshop and w.c., and there is a self-contained office with gym over.
South-facing and waterside landscaped and walled gardens are a particularly lovely feature of the property.
Rowland Bridge House, Tickhill, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,475,000 with Jackson Stops, Alderley Edge, Cheshire.
It is currently listed with www.rightmove.co.uk
